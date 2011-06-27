  1. Home
Used 2006 Lincoln LS Consumer Reviews

46 reviews
2006 Lincoln ls v8 sport - premium

Mark, 03/05/2010
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

I just purchased a 2006 Lincoln ls v8 sport. 78k miles for $13,000. First off I cannot believe that a car that went for $45,000 just 3 years ago was this cheap! I just got out of an 06 GTO with 400 hp so I was a little skeptical of the 280 hp v8. Premium interior, sound system, power moonroof, advancetrac, heated/cooled seats, are all excellent features. Especially the surround sound . Roomy, comfortable ride! Throttle lags a bit especially in low gears, (compared to gto) very stiff sporty suspension handles nice and most other performance is as advertised.

Excellent Car

gkhize, 01/27/2014
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I put 150K on a 2001 LS without incident and then traded it for the 2006 with 5K.I have been very happy with this car in every single way and now have over 160K miles on it. The only issue I've had was replacing the thermostat. It's a bit of a challenge and the guy changing it (me) didn't get the housing tight the first time. No issues after that. Runs great, drives great, gets decent mpg and still looks good. I'd buy a new one tomorrow if they still made them.

American Muscle and Style

Manny, 05/24/2010
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Picked up a pre-owned 2006 with 32k on it. Love the ride, acceleration, and the interior. I'm tired of all the gadgetry in all the other cars. I just want to drive, not be freaking entertained. Love the SelectShift and blowing the doors off of Beemers.

Owned for 7 1/2 Years

James Selix, 12/12/2015
Sport 4dr Sedan (3.9L 8cyl 5A)
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

I have had little maintenance. Bought used from a dealer as a program car with 9K. Maintenance in 7.5 years includes: set of tires, new battery, front brake pads & turn rotors, new fan belt, oil / filter chg. every 3K, and keep it spotless. Great fun to drive and comfortable on long trips.

2006 Licoln LS, Great Buy !

Fatboy1904, 12/10/2006
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This car replaces my 2001 LS V8. I love it. Can't believe I waited to trade up my other LS, as it had almost 108K on it. It is a true shame that Lincoln decided to discontinue this car. For the price, this car blows away 3&5 Series BMW, Lexus, Acura and all the others. Everyone who rides in this car can't believe it is a Lincoln and finds the complete luxury experience that you would expect from higher end vehicles. I bought the Elite Package with power everything, heated front & REAR seats, THX audio with Navigation, HID lights etc. The engine is smooth and quiet, not to mention 280 hp is more than enough to get in trouble. The car by far out handles most cars of this weight and class.

