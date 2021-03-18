  1. Home
Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: $53,000 (estimated)
  • We expect no significant changes for 2022
  • Part of the second Aviator generation introduced for 2020
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
Other years
Lincoln Aviator for Sale
2022 Lincoln Aviator Review
by the Edmunds Experts
03/19/2021
What is the Aviator?

The 2022 Lincoln Aviator is a midsize three-row luxury SUV that slots between the full-size Navigator and the two-row Nautilus. The Aviator made its return after an absence of several years in 2020, with an all-new design, powertrains, and in-car tech and driver aids. It quickly became one of our favorite vehicles in the segment. The cabin is comfortable and extremely well appointed, with lots of premium touches that make it stand out in a competitive class. We also like the powerful turbocharged engine and the available plug-in hybrid.

Since the Aviator is relatively new, we don't expect any significant changes for 2022. Without any major updates to the Aviator, the Audi Q7 remains our pick in this class, but we think the Aviator is better than many rivals, including the Land Rover Discovery, Lexus RX 350L and Cadillac XT6.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Aviator may not be the class leader, but it remains one of the best luxury SUVs on the road. Its combination of premium touches, comfortable ride and powertrain variety make it a standout.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Lincoln Aviator.

