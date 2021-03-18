What is the Aviator?

The 2022 Lincoln Aviator is a midsize three-row luxury SUV that slots between the full-size Navigator and the two-row Nautilus. The Aviator made its return after an absence of several years in 2020, with an all-new design, powertrains, and in-car tech and driver aids. It quickly became one of our favorite vehicles in the segment. The cabin is comfortable and extremely well appointed, with lots of premium touches that make it stand out in a competitive class. We also like the powerful turbocharged engine and the available plug-in hybrid.

Since the Aviator is relatively new, we don't expect any significant changes for 2022. Without any major updates to the Aviator, the Audi Q7 remains our pick in this class, but we think the Aviator is better than many rivals, including the Land Rover Discovery, Lexus RX 350L and Cadillac XT6.