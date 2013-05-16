Used 2003 Lincoln Aviator for Sale Near Me
- 240,947 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,295
Tom Tepe Autocenter - Milan / Indiana
Don't want to get out right now? Or can't? We now offer the following home services to make your next car purchase safe and easy: Virtual Tour of Vehicle, Test Drive at Home, and Free Local Home Delivery. Also you can do most of the transaction online or over the phone. And all vehicles are sanitized before we bring it to you. Recent Arrival! 2003 Lincoln Aviator Base Premium White
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lincoln Aviator Premium with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMEU78H43ZJ13195
Stock: C1967A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 128,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2003 Lincoln Aviator 4dr 2WD Luxury features a 4.6L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 3rd Row Seating, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rear Wipers, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lincoln Aviator Luxury with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMEU68H63ZJ12012
Stock: CYC-J12012
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-03-2020
- 178,383 miles
$4,980
Heiser Cadillac of West Bend - West Bend / Wisconsin
*All Wheel Drive Aviator Premium!! *4.6L V8 DOHC 32V AWD! *New Tires!! *TODAY'S YOUR DAY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Lincoln Aviator Premium with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMEU78H93ZJ45706
Stock: W11617B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 139,624 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Page Honda of Bloomfield - Bloomfield Hills / Michigan
Lincoln 2004 Aviator Light French Silk Clearcoat Metallic with parchment Leather Interior.4.6L V8 DOHC 32V 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive.This Vehicle is Being Offered As-Is.Clean CARFAX.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 42460 miles below market average! ''All vehicles have a $795 finance discount included. Add $795 for Cash or outside finance''
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lincoln Aviator Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMEU88HX4ZJ37136
Stock: D3010A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 238,000 miles4 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,790
Ford of Kendall - Miami / Florida
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2004 Lincoln Aviator Base Light French Silk Clearcoat Metallic 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V AWD** Let Ford of Kendall be your #1 choice for your next Pre-owned vehicle. At Ford of Kendall we take pride in everything we do and strive to not only to be the best Florida dealership but to be the best in the nation. CARFAX-Certified, Trades welcomed, Financing Available. All Pre-owned vehicles are offered with 162-point inspection, and CARFAX vehicle report. Before you sell your trade let one of our Sales consultants offer you the most for your car without the hassle. And whether you are looking for a Lincoln, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Ford, Hyundai, Lexus or BMW, we will have what you want and if we don't, we will find it for you. Call us today! Call or see dealer for details. Valid only to internet customers who provide printed offer. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Price is subject to change without notice.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lincoln Aviator Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMEU88H04ZJ47643
Stock: 4ZJ47643
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 181,055 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,795
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
Come see this 2004 Lincoln Aviator before someone takes it home!*This Lincoln Aviator Is Competitively Priced with These Options *Variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering, Underbody-mounted full-size 17" spare tire-inc: steel wheel, crank down feature, jack, Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Timed accessory delay, Tilt steering wheel-inc: leather/wood trim, speed/radio/climate controls, Speed-sensitive variable intermittent front wipers, Speed control, Solar tinted front glass w/laminated driver-side, Soft-touch two-tone door trim panels-inc: authentic wood appliques, vinyl armrest, speaker grille, map pocket, satin nickel finished release handle, Soft-touch instrumentation panel-inc: authentic wood insert, satin nickel accents.*Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Lakewood Happy Motors located at 5900 West Colfax, Lakewood, CO 80214 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lincoln Aviator with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMEU88H34ZJ12269
Stock: 31618
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-18-2019
- 245,738 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,030$441 Below Market
Mike Castrucci Ford Lincoln of Alexandria - Alexandria / Kentucky
2005 Lincoln Aviator Luxury AWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L V8 DOHC AWD.SOLD AS-IS......CUSTOMER UNDERSTANDS THAT THE VEHICLE THAT THEY ARE PURCHASING HAS NOT BEEN SERVICED OR SAFETY INSPECTED BY MIKE CASTRUCCI FORD OF ALEXANDRIA. CUSTOMER HAS A CLEAR UNDERSTANDING THAT THE VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS, NO WARRANTY WRITTEN OR IMPLIED. CUSTOMER ACCEPTS 100% RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE VEHICLE AND ANY REPAIRS OR DEFECTS THAT IT HAS. ALL SALES ARE FINAL.........SOLD AS-IS. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lincoln Aviator Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMEU88H95ZJ35086
Stock: 74900
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,550 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,993$286 Below Market
Liberty Chevrolet - Sturgis / South Dakota
THIS VEHICLE CAN BE VIEWED AT LIBERTY DODGE RAM, 1120 E OMAHA STREET, IN RAPID CITY SOUTH DAKOTA. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL @ 605-343-2896 AND TALK TO ONE OF OUR CERTIFIED SALES CONSULTANTS! WE LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lincoln Aviator Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMEU88H75ZJ34258
Stock: 20R3012K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 217,246 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Dick Bailey Motors - Okmulgee / Oklahoma
ZERO DOC FEES!!! Welcome to total transparency! Zero hidden fees! It comes with a 8 Cylinder engine. We're offering a great deal on this one at $5,995. Flaunting a gorgeous gray exterior and a camel interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. Come see us today and see this one in person!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lincoln Aviator Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LMEU88H95ZJ00502
Stock: 19738B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,383 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$53,999$5,541 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $5415 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LM5J7XC1LGL03353
Stock: C307072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 2,324 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$60,895$10,813 Below Market
Flemington Porsche - Flemington / New Jersey
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, 250 Amps Alternator, 30-Way Perfect Position Seats w/Active Motion, 4-Pin & 7-Pin Connectors, Active Park Assist Plus, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Traffic Jam Assist, Adaptive Pixel LED Headlamps, Adaptive Steering, Adaptive Suspension w/Road Preview, Air Glide Suspension w/Dynamic Lower Entry, Blind Spot Detection w/Cross Traffic Alert, Class IV Hitch & Wiring, Class IV Trailer Tow Package, Convenience Package, Dynamic Handling Package, Elements Package Plus, Equipment Group 202A, Evasive Steering Assist, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated VisioBlade Wipers, Heated/Ventilated 2nd Row Outboard Seats, Heated/Ventilated Driver & Passenger Seats, Illumination Package, Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Plus, Lincoln Lit Star in Grille, Luxury Package, Panoramic Vista Roof w/Power Shade, Phone As A Key, Radio: Revel Ultima 3D Audio System w/28 Speakers, Rear Door Sunshades, Reverse Brake Assist, Smart Trailer Tow, Soft Close Doors, Trailer Sway Control, Wheels: 22" Ultra Bright Machined Aluminum, Wireless Charging Pad. 2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve AWD 10-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Pristine White Metallic Tri-CoatRecent Arrival!The Flemington Car & Truck Country dealership family is New Jersey's best resource for new and used cars. We offer 16 brands and over 6,000 vehicles at all of our different dealerships, and are all about our customers and building lasting relationship with every one we do business with. We are proud to have been given the title of New Jersey's Dealer of the Year by Dealer Rater for the past 2 years. We started from humble beginnings back in 1976 when owner Steve Kalafer purchased Ditschman Ford Lincoln Mercury in Frenchtown, NJ and three years later moved the dealership to Flemington, NJ. This became the foundation for the Flemington family of dealerships. Our commitment to customer satisfaction and quality products has been rewarded with many national and local awards like, Time Magazine Quality Dealer Award National Finalist, New Jersey Automotive Dealer of the Year, People Magazine Award for Outstanding Service and the Automotive New/Good Housekeeping Automotive Dealership Service Excellence Award. Call us today at (908) 389-6267.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LM5J7XC0LGL15350
Stock: BP51751U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 5,355 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$62,000$8,090 Below Market
Ryan GMC Buick - Minot / North Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LM5J7XC8LGL22627
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve1,688 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$57,999$756 Below Market
O C Welch Ford Lincoln - Hardeeville / South Carolina
Turbocharged, Rear Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Temporary Spare Tire, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Power Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, Navigation System, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Rear Seat Audio Controls, HD Radio, Requires Subscription, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, Requires Subscription, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, WiFi Hotspot, 3rd Row Seat, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Remote Trunk Release, Hands-Free Liftgate, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, A/C, Rear A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Cooled Front Seat(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Floor Mats, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Mirror Memory, MP3 Player, Telematics, Smart Device Integration, Requires Subscription, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Mirror Memory, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Driver Restriction Features, Child Safety Locks, Back-Up Camera, Come visit us at www.goseeoc.com www.goseeocford.com South Carolina's Largest Ford Lincoln dealership since 1985
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LM5J7WC4LGL21136
Stock: 00R21136
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- 4,147 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$66,995
North Park Lincoln - San Antonio / Texas
Excellent Condition, LOW MILES - 4,147! Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Alloy Wheels, TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SE. Turbo Charged, Captains Chairs. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry.OPTION PACKAGESTRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT (STD). Navigation and Multimedia System, Great ColorEXPERTS ARE SAYINGGreat Gas Mileage: 24 MPG Hwy.BUY WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerOUR OFFERINGSWe at North Park Lincoln feel that today's buyers are more educated. They understand that a vehicle's value is determined by demand and availability, not by what we paid for it, or how long we have owned it. Instead of inflating our prices and hoping to win a negotiating contest, we perform a comprehensive search for similarly equipped vehicles in the marketplace up to 500 miles away to find the current market value so we can offer you the best deal up front with our no hassle Posted Pricing.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LM5J7XC8LGL00191
Stock: PGL00191
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 9,673 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$61,866$3,694 Below Market
Jacky Jones Lincoln - Gainesville / Georgia
$AVE THOU$AND$! Original M.S.R.P. of $72,430! 202A Order Code, Elements Package Plus, Lincoln Co-Pilot 360 Plus Package, Panoramic Vista Roof, 22 Inch Premium Painted Alloy Wheels, Luxury Package, Class IV Trailer Tow Package, Illumination Package, Convenience Package, Full Rear Console, Plush Heated and Cooled Leather Interior, 360 Degree View Camera, Lane Keeping System, Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Collision Warning, 3.0L Ecoboost V6, 400 Horsepower, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, and Much More! Manufacturer's Buyback/Re-Acquired Vehicle, Still Under Remaining Factory Warranty!With ANY Questions and To Take Advantage of this Internet Special, Please Contact Jeremiah Wright! Ask him about Financing, Extended Service Plan, or an AutoCheck History Report and CARFAX! Please call us to check availability and to schedule a test drive! Prices do not include GA TAVT, Tag, Title, $56.95 Electronic Tag Registration Fee (GA Residents Only), or $499 Dealer Documentation Fee. Must print ad to receive quoted price and signed by Internet Manager. X_______________. Subject to prior sale. All vehicle specifications, prices and equipment are subject to change without notice. Not Responsible For Typographical Errors or Vin Generated Errors. Buyers Responsibility to Verify All Listed Equipment is Currently Present and Operational. Please visit our home website to view an AutoCheck History Report and CARFAX!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LM5J7XC2LGL05239
Stock: BB13361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 9,575 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$73,555$4,305 Below Market
Jacky Jones Lincoln - Gainesville / Georgia
LOADED! 202A Order Code, Lincoln PLAY Rear Entertainment System, Convenience Package, Dynamic Handling Package, Elements Plus Package, Lincoln Co-Pilot 360 Plus Package, Panoramic Vista Roof, 22 Inch Premium Alloy Wheels, Luxury Package, Class IV Trailer Tow Package, Illumination Package, Plush Heated and Cooled Leather Interior, Lane Keeping System, Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Collision Warning, 360 Degree View Camera, Remote Start, and Much Much More!With ANY Questions and To Take Advantage of this Internet Special, Please Contact Jeremiah Wright! Ask him about Financing, Extended Service Plan, or an AutoCheck History Report and CARFAX! Please call us to check availability and to schedule a test drive! Prices do not include GA TAVT, Tag, Title, $56.95 Electronic Tag Registration Fee (GA Residents Only), or $499 Dealer Documentation Fee. Must print ad to receive quoted price and signed by Internet Manager. X_______________. Subject to prior sale. All vehicle specifications, prices and equipment are subject to change without notice. Not Responsible For Typographical Errors or Vin Generated Errors. Buyers Responsibility to Verify All Listed Equipment is Currently Present and Operational. Please visit our home website to view an AutoCheck History Report and CARFAX!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LM5J7XCXLGL00127
Stock: P13388
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 9,496 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$58,991
Cadillac of Sioux Falls - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LM5J7XCXLGL05666
Stock: B4050M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 4,697 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$63,980$3,046 Below Market
Roger Dean Chevrolet - Cape Coral / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve AWD 3.0L V6 Champagne Freshly Detailed. Super Sizzlin' Summer Sale Going On Now!!! Recent Arrival! Home of the Dean Difference! Best Price Guarantee! Best Selection Guarantee! Best Trade Value Guarantee! 10 minute Quick Quote Guarantee! Membership into the Dean Difference Club! Easy Drive Financing! Family owned and operated over 25 years with an A+ rating from the BBB!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Lincoln Aviator Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5LM5J7XC0LGL16515
Stock: 029153A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
