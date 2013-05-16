Used 2003 Lincoln Aviator for Sale Near Me

Ford of Kendall - Miami / Florida

2004 Lincoln Aviator Base Light French Silk Clearcoat Metallic 4.6L V8 DOHC 32V AWD CARFAX-Certified, 162-point inspection, and CARFAX vehicle report.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 4 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Lincoln Aviator Luxury with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5LMEU88H04ZJ47643

Stock: 4ZJ47643

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020