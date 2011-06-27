  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(82)
2005 Lincoln Aviator Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent performance from the standard V8, sharp handling dynamics for an SUV, stylish and feature-laden interior that's doesn't sacrifice utility.
  • Interior lacks the rock solid build quality of equivalently priced luxury SUVs, engine noise intrusive at high rpm.
2021
2020
2005
2004
2003
2005
2004
2003
Edmunds' Expert Review

A surprisingly enjoyable luxury sport-ute that takes all that's right about the Navigator and applies it to a smaller, more manageable package.

2005 Highlights

The AdvanceTrac stability control system is now standard and includes a new Roll Stability Control feature. The model lineup has been pared down to one well-equipped trim with separate option packages for those who want additional luxury features. Seventeen-inch alloy wheels are now standard, and there is a new chrome grille surround and slots.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Lincoln Aviator.

5(67%)
4(16%)
3(11%)
2(2%)
1(4%)
4.4
82 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Who don't love my Aviator
justoma,06/07/2013
I love love love my Aviator! It's the 2005, when I bought it in 2005 I knew the gas mileage was crap, but found the truck solid and full of power. I had the Grand Cherokee which was great too but the Aviator smoked it as far as performance. I have 75,000 miles on it. I do my oil changes every 3-4000 miles. I put tires on it in 2009 and I just put them on again..I never had them rotated and I failed on checking the pressure so they didn't get the wear they should of. I just got new ball joints as they were shot. That is all I've had to put it in it. It's never been to the shop for anything but oil changes and the ball joint issue. Rear door panal cracked too.
Great All Around SUV
Chuck,03/15/2010
We could not be happier with our Aviator. We are the original owners and have had little trouble since our purchase. I wanted a luxury AWD SUV to last us 8-10 years. Well we are half way there and still love it. The fuel mileage is pitiful but we were aware of that at time of purchase. That's what you get when you put a Mustang engine in a heavy SUV. Duh? The AWD and Traction Control are excellent. I feel that my wife is safe in a heavy, well built American SUV. The comfort and ride is totally "Lincoln." The THX sound system is fantastic too. I just put new tires and brakes on. Also updated the Navigation DVD and purchased the extended warranty through Ford. We're keeping it!
Awesome SUV! I love this car!
jd1017,04/26/2007
I've read a lot of the comments concerning the 2003 AWD Aviator and feel very fortunate. I haven't experienced anything but pleasure from this SUV, the power and comfort is second to none. I'm in sales and stop start this car ten plus times a day, no troubles. The rear hatch surrounding the glass did split, fiberglass fracture is what the dealship referred to it as. They replaced it, out of warranty, free of charge. So far with over 50,000 miles on the vehicle I really can't complain about anything! I still think this is the best bang for the buck!
Last Car
Ricverde,12/15/2004
I'm getting on in years so this will probably be my last car purchased. I absolutely love the vehicle! The ride is smooth, visibility great, and handling precise. The gas mileage isn't too hot, but I knew it wouldn't be before I bought the Aviator. The black beauty has drawn admiring looks and positive comments from passers-by in parking lots, which sure helps me feel good about spending the money for a vehicle I probably really didn't need.
See all 82 reviews of the 2005 Lincoln Aviator
Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
5-speed automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 6
5-speed automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5750 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2005 Lincoln Aviator Overview

The Used 2005 Lincoln Aviator is offered in the following submodels: Aviator SUV. Available styles include Luxury Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A), and Luxury AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Lincoln Aviator?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Lincoln Aviators are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Lincoln Aviator for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Lincoln Aviator.

Can't find a used 2005 Lincoln Aviators you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln Aviator for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,019.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $24,684.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln Aviator for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,332.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,490.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Lincoln Aviator?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

