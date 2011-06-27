I bought the 2004 Aviator brand new, almost 9 years ago. It has been the most reliable of any car I've ever had (and I've had many). It feels luxurious on the inside, even after all of this time. Lincoln got the fit/finish on this one right. It has been such a gem to own. I will drive it until it dies. I really wish Lincoln still made them. I would buy another after this one is done. That's how much I love it. I've owned many other SUV's and never had one this dreamy and reliable. Can't say enough good stuff about it.

