  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Stinger
  4. Used 2018 Kia Stinger
  5. Appraisal value

2018 Kia Stinger Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 Kia Stinger GT 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,533$25,862$28,507
Clean$22,957$25,220$27,784
Average$21,803$23,935$26,339
Rough$20,650$22,650$24,894
Sell my 2018 Kia Stinger with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Stinger near you
Estimated values
2018 Kia Stinger 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,273$22,891$25,862
Clean$19,776$22,322$25,207
Average$18,783$21,185$23,896
Rough$17,789$20,047$22,584
Sell my 2018 Kia Stinger with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Stinger near you
Estimated values
2018 Kia Stinger GT2 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,124$32,607$35,429
Clean$29,385$31,797$34,531
Average$27,909$30,177$32,735
Rough$26,433$28,557$30,939
Sell my 2018 Kia Stinger with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Stinger near you
Estimated values
2018 Kia Stinger Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,589$24,998$27,733
Clean$22,036$24,377$27,030
Average$20,929$23,135$25,624
Rough$19,822$21,893$24,218
Sell my 2018 Kia Stinger with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Stinger near you
Estimated values
2018 Kia Stinger GT1 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,557$30,713$33,164
Clean$27,858$29,950$32,323
Average$26,458$28,424$30,642
Rough$25,058$26,898$28,960
Sell my 2018 Kia Stinger with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Stinger near you
Estimated values
2018 Kia Stinger 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,511$21,835$24,474
Clean$19,033$21,293$23,854
Average$18,077$20,208$22,613
Rough$17,120$19,123$21,372
Sell my 2018 Kia Stinger with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Stinger near you
Estimated values
2018 Kia Stinger Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,096$26,573$29,386
Clean$23,505$25,913$28,641
Average$22,325$24,593$27,151
Rough$21,144$23,272$25,661
Sell my 2018 Kia Stinger with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Stinger near you
Estimated values
2018 Kia Stinger GT2 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,061$34,456$37,180
Clean$31,275$33,600$36,238
Average$29,704$31,888$34,353
Rough$28,133$30,176$32,468
Sell my 2018 Kia Stinger with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Stinger near you
Estimated values
2018 Kia Stinger GT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,663$27,767$30,160
Clean$25,034$27,077$29,395
Average$23,777$25,698$27,867
Rough$22,519$24,318$26,338
Sell my 2018 Kia Stinger with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Stinger near you
Estimated values
2018 Kia Stinger GT1 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,388$28,932$31,821
Clean$25,741$28,213$31,014
Average$24,448$26,776$29,401
Rough$23,155$25,338$27,788
Sell my 2018 Kia Stinger with EdmundsShop for a used Kia Stinger near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Kia Stinger on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Kia Stinger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,033 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,293 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Kia Stinger is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Kia Stinger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,033 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,293 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Kia Stinger, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Kia Stinger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,033 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,293 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Kia Stinger. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Kia Stinger and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Kia Stinger ranges from $17,120 to $24,474, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Kia Stinger is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.