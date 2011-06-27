Estimated values
2018 Kia Stinger GT 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,533
|$25,862
|$28,507
|Clean
|$22,957
|$25,220
|$27,784
|Average
|$21,803
|$23,935
|$26,339
|Rough
|$20,650
|$22,650
|$24,894
Estimated values
2018 Kia Stinger 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,273
|$22,891
|$25,862
|Clean
|$19,776
|$22,322
|$25,207
|Average
|$18,783
|$21,185
|$23,896
|Rough
|$17,789
|$20,047
|$22,584
Estimated values
2018 Kia Stinger GT2 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,124
|$32,607
|$35,429
|Clean
|$29,385
|$31,797
|$34,531
|Average
|$27,909
|$30,177
|$32,735
|Rough
|$26,433
|$28,557
|$30,939
Estimated values
2018 Kia Stinger Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,589
|$24,998
|$27,733
|Clean
|$22,036
|$24,377
|$27,030
|Average
|$20,929
|$23,135
|$25,624
|Rough
|$19,822
|$21,893
|$24,218
Estimated values
2018 Kia Stinger GT1 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,557
|$30,713
|$33,164
|Clean
|$27,858
|$29,950
|$32,323
|Average
|$26,458
|$28,424
|$30,642
|Rough
|$25,058
|$26,898
|$28,960
Estimated values
2018 Kia Stinger 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,511
|$21,835
|$24,474
|Clean
|$19,033
|$21,293
|$23,854
|Average
|$18,077
|$20,208
|$22,613
|Rough
|$17,120
|$19,123
|$21,372
Estimated values
2018 Kia Stinger Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,096
|$26,573
|$29,386
|Clean
|$23,505
|$25,913
|$28,641
|Average
|$22,325
|$24,593
|$27,151
|Rough
|$21,144
|$23,272
|$25,661
Estimated values
2018 Kia Stinger GT2 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,061
|$34,456
|$37,180
|Clean
|$31,275
|$33,600
|$36,238
|Average
|$29,704
|$31,888
|$34,353
|Rough
|$28,133
|$30,176
|$32,468
Estimated values
2018 Kia Stinger GT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,663
|$27,767
|$30,160
|Clean
|$25,034
|$27,077
|$29,395
|Average
|$23,777
|$25,698
|$27,867
|Rough
|$22,519
|$24,318
|$26,338
Estimated values
2018 Kia Stinger GT1 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,388
|$28,932
|$31,821
|Clean
|$25,741
|$28,213
|$31,014
|Average
|$24,448
|$26,776
|$29,401
|Rough
|$23,155
|$25,338
|$27,788