Vehicle overview

Introduced four years ago, the Soul is one of Kia's best-selling models. We've always liked this small, box-shaped wagon's unique styling and generous level of equipment. The 2014 Kia Soul represents the car's first major redesign. Although it's not a radical change from the original, there are just enough improvements to make the Soul a compelling proposition for budget-minded buyers looking for an alternative to mainstream sedans and hatchbacks.

Although the base 1.6-liter engine's power ratings are down this year, the more powerful 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that most Soul buyers choose is significantly revised. It still makes 164 horsepower, but this engine now delivers more thrust at low rpm, helping the Soul feel peppier during city driving.

The quality of interior materials is better this time around, too, and while passenger room is similar to last year, Kia has carved out more cargo capacity, which now tops out at a crossover-like 61 cubic feet. Optional equipment closely follows last year's Soul, but new items include a panoramic sunroof and an upgraded Uvo eServices package that includes streaming Internet radio capability for smartphone users.

On the whole, the 2014 Kia Soul is more appealing than your average entry-level sedan or hatchback, and it will certainly meet most consumers' daily-driving requirements. Depending on your needs, though, it's worthwhile to shop around a bit in this segment. The 2014 Ford Fiesta's sharper handling will appeal to enthusiast-minded drivers. Or, if you're really serious about fuel economy, you might prefer the 2014 Toyota Prius C.

Other fine choices include the 2014 Chevy Sonic and the original box-shaped wagon, the 2014 Scion xB, which boasts a massive 70 cubic feet of cargo space. If you're looking for more of a crossover, the 2014 Nissan Juke offers funky styling and available all-wheel drive, but it has far less cargo capacity than the Soul. Apart from its roomy interior, the 2014 Kia Soul doesn't have any major advantages over most of these rivals, but it's a well-rounded car that's worth considering if space, style and affordability are high on your priority list.