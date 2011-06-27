Vehicle overview

Whether or not the boxy-styled cars that straddle the line between SUV and hatchbacks are a passing fad or the shape of things to come remains to be seen. Just by the very nature of their squared-off silhouettes, they offer rather remarkable space and practicality, but the aesthetics typically leave much to be desired. The 2011 Kia Soul can be counted among these boxes on wheels, but it sets itself apart with more intriguing styling and fewer harsh corners.

Like the competition, the Kia Soul offers a long list of features and customization options. It also parts with convention with funky trim names like Soul + and Soul !. No, those aren't typos: The plus sign and exclamation point are indeed the trim levels. Features like an illuminated speaker surround that pulses with the music are certainly novelties aimed at the youth market, but the Soul also has some practical appeal. An affordable price and generous warranty are two of its more prominent attributes.

Kia's engineers also managed to infuse the Soul with peppy engine performance (at least on the upper trim levels) and sporty handling. Together, they make the Soul a surprisingly fun-to-drive small car that's still a cinch to maneuver around tight city confines in relative comfort. On the highway, last year's Soul had a choppy ride quality, but the new rear shock absorbers should at least partially remedy that problem.

We rate the 2011 Kia Soul highly among the overtly boxy competition that includes the 2011 Nissan Cube and 2011 Scion xB. Both can accommodate more cargo than the Kia with their rear seats stowed, but the Soul scores points for having the most attractive design in our eyes. There are a few more conventional choices as well, such as the 2011 Honda Fit and the 2011 Mini Cooper Clubman; they, too, have sharp styling, athletic handling and surprising cargo versatility. But the Kia Soul gets just about everything right. And for that, we think it's worth adding to your short list.