Used 2014 Kia Soul for Sale Near Me

This is my third Soul, having owned 2011 and 2013 Exclaim models (just replaced the 2013 Exclaim model with a new 2016 Soul Plus, leather, power heated and ventilated seats, full glass roof, all the goodies, even heated rear seats!), and they keep getting better and better! Budgetary limitations forced me to purchase the '13 Base A/T in 2013. Have owned it for 30 months and 28,400 miles and it is a dream! No repair issues, just regular maintenance at my dealer. The redesign of the chassis/frame and the suspension system has resulted in a much quieter smoother riding car with a stiffness that is screaming "quality!". The 2016 Soul rides even better and is much quieter. Time has confirmed that my initial positive impressions of the '13 Soul were accurate, nearing the end of another pleasurable ownership period as the lease turn-in is this coming November. Time for another KIA, probably a Sportage this time!!!

