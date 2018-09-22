Used 2014 Kia Soul for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 Kia Soul ! in Black
    used

    2014 Kia Soul !

    105,763 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,488

    $2,123 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Soul in Gray
    used

    2014 Kia Soul

    103,065 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $6,995

    $1,884 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Soul + in Silver
    used

    2014 Kia Soul +

    27,839 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,494

    $1,619 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Soul in Silver
    used

    2014 Kia Soul

    106,496 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,399

    Details
  • 2014 Kia Soul + in Black
    used

    2014 Kia Soul +

    130,578 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,111

    $2,649 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Soul in White
    used

    2014 Kia Soul

    163,413 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,999

    $965 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Soul + in White
    used

    2014 Kia Soul +

    60,259 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,990

    $2,380 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Soul in Black
    used

    2014 Kia Soul

    83,224 miles
    Great Deal

    $5,995

    $2,999 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Soul + in Gray
    used

    2014 Kia Soul +

    91,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $6,425

    Details
  • 2014 Kia Soul + in White
    used

    2014 Kia Soul +

    72,250 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $2,476 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Soul ! in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Kia Soul !

    52,455 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,999

    $4,892 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Soul + in Black
    used

    2014 Kia Soul +

    130,916 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $4,600

    $3,284 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Soul + in Silver
    used

    2014 Kia Soul +

    131,240 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2014 Kia Soul + in White
    used

    2014 Kia Soul +

    83,072 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $8,998

    $1,311 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Soul + in White
    used

    2014 Kia Soul +

    64,796 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,500

    Details
  • 2014 Kia Soul in White
    used

    2014 Kia Soul

    51,972 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2014 Kia Soul in Light Green
    used

    2014 Kia Soul

    56,969 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,800

    $999 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Soul in Gray
    used

    2014 Kia Soul

    84,224 miles
    Good Deal

    $7,965

    $1,410 Below Market
    Details

2014 Kia Soul, my third Soul!
fhgardner,11/18/2013
4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
This is my third Soul, having owned 2011 and 2013 Exclaim models (just replaced the 2013 Exclaim model with a new 2016 Soul Plus, leather, power heated and ventilated seats, full glass roof, all the goodies, even heated rear seats!), and they keep getting better and better! Budgetary limitations forced me to purchase the '13 Base A/T in 2013. Have owned it for 30 months and 28,400 miles and it is a dream! No repair issues, just regular maintenance at my dealer. The redesign of the chassis/frame and the suspension system has resulted in a much quieter smoother riding car with a stiffness that is screaming "quality!". The 2016 Soul rides even better and is much quieter. Time has confirmed that my initial positive impressions of the '13 Soul were accurate, nearing the end of another pleasurable ownership period as the lease turn-in is this coming November. Time for another KIA, probably a Sportage this time!!!
