Used 2014 Kia Soul for Sale Near Me
4,449 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- used
2014 Kia Soul !105,763 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,488$2,123 Below Market
- 103,065 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995$1,884 Below Market
- 27,839 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,494$1,619 Below Market
- 106,496 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,399
- 130,578 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,111$2,649 Below Market
- 163,413 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999$965 Below Market
- 60,259 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,990$2,380 Below Market
- 83,224 miles
$5,995$2,999 Below Market
- 91,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,425
- 72,250 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995$2,476 Below Market
- used
2014 Kia Soul !52,455 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,999$4,892 Below Market
- 130,916 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,600$3,284 Below Market
- 131,240 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$6,995
- 83,072 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,998$1,311 Below Market
- 64,796 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,500
- 51,972 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,495
- 56,969 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,800$999 Below Market
- 84,224 miles
$7,965$1,410 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Kia Soul searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Soul
Read recent reviews for the Kia Soul
Write a reviewSee all 47 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.547 Reviews
Report abuse
fhgardner,11/18/2013
4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
This is my third Soul, having owned 2011 and 2013 Exclaim models (just replaced the 2013 Exclaim model with a new 2016 Soul Plus, leather, power heated and ventilated seats, full glass roof, all the goodies, even heated rear seats!), and they keep getting better and better! Budgetary limitations forced me to purchase the '13 Base A/T in 2013. Have owned it for 30 months and 28,400 miles and it is a dream! No repair issues, just regular maintenance at my dealer. The redesign of the chassis/frame and the suspension system has resulted in a much quieter smoother riding car with a stiffness that is screaming "quality!". The 2016 Soul rides even better and is much quieter. Time has confirmed that my initial positive impressions of the '13 Soul were accurate, nearing the end of another pleasurable ownership period as the lease turn-in is this coming November. Time for another KIA, probably a Sportage this time!!!
Related Kia Soul info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Tesla Model S 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2015
- Used Lexus RC 350 2018
- Used Volvo XC60 2016
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2018
- Used BMW M3 2015
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2016
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2013
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2014
- Used Nissan Rogue 2014
- Used Nissan Sentra 2015
- Used Honda HR-V 2017
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used Ford Expedition EL
- Used Honda Fit
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
- Used Toyota Camry Solara
- Used Nissan Juke
- Used Hyundai Sonata
- Used Toyota C-HR
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Mazda RX-8
Shop used models by city
- Used Kia Sportage Silver Spring MD
- Used Kia Forte Bronx NY
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid Orlando FL
- Used Kia Sorento Boston MA
- Used Kia Forte Orange CA
- Used Kia Sportage Bronx NY
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid Tacoma WA
- Used Kia Sportage Baton Rouge LA
- Used Kia Sorento Woodbridge VA
- Used Kia Sportage Nashville TN
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2021 Honda Accord News
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 Cadillac CT6
- 2019 Beetle Convertible
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 XE
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- Jaguar XJ 2019
- 2020 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2020 Ford GT News
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
- 2020 Cadillac CT5