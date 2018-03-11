  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(26)
2019 Kia Soul

What’s new

  • Mostly unchanged for 2019
  • Base model has a few more standard features
  • Part of the second Soul generation introduced for 2014

Pros & Cons

  • Long list of standard and optional features
  • Attractive cabin with user-friendly controls
  • More passenger space than many small SUVs
  • Excellent crash test scores
  • Unimpressive fuel economy
  • All-wheel drive isn't available
  • Ride quality can be overly harsh with bigger wheels
Which Soul does Edmunds recommend?

We suggest checking out the Soul Plus (+) trim that finds an agreeable middle ground between the base and the top-of-the-line Exclaim (!) models. It benefits from convenience and tech features that are either options on the base trim or not offered at all. The 2.0-liter engine does a much better job of getting the Soul moving.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

When the Kia Soul debuted almost a decade ago, it defied convention and classification. It occupied an odd middle ground between hatchbacks and crossover SUVs that didn't really exist at the time. Fast forward to today and the subcompact crossover class not only exists, but it's growing in popularity with car companies scrambling to fill the void.

Luckily for Kia, the Soul has been filling that void for a while and benefits greatly from refinements and tweaks over the years. One thing that has remained constant, however, is its value proposition. You get a lot of standard features for the money and options are reasonably priced, too. Then there's the 10-year/100,000-mile warranty that eclipses anything else in the industry.

The 2019 Kia Soul also stands out from other tiny crossovers with its available engine choices that make them more fun to drive. We deduct some points for the resulting unimpressive fuel economy and the unavailability of all-wheel drive, but in our view, the positives well outpace the negatives.

Notably, we picked the Kia Soul as one of Edmunds' Best Small SUVs and Cheapest New Cars for this year.

2019 Kia Soul models

The 2019 Kia Soul is available in three trim levels: base, Plus (+) and Exclaim (!). Each comes with a different engine. An automatic transmission is standard on the Plus and the Exclaim and optional on the base Soul, which comes with a six-speed manual.

The base trim comes standard with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (130 horsepower, 118 pound-feet of torque), 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, rear privacy glass, a rearview camera, air conditioning, a height-adjustable driver's seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, Bluetooth, a 5-inch touchscreen, a USB port, and a six-speaker sound system with a media player interface, an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio.

The Base Convenience package (automatic transmission only) adds automatic climate control and the Uvo tech interface that includes a 7-inch touchscreen, voice recognition, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Soul Plus includes the Convenience package content and adds a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (161 hp, 150 lb-ft), a six-speed automatic transmission, 17-inch wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, keyless entry, cruise control, selectable drive modes, a front center armrest and bin, a rear center armrest, and a cargo cover.

The Soul Exclaim adds a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder (201 hp, 195 lb-ft), a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, 18-inch wheels, upgraded exterior trim (gloss black and red accents), upgraded gauges and interior trim, a mix of cloth and leather seat upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and keyless ignition.

The Plus is available with a number of optional packages. The Audio package includes an 8-inch touchscreen, navigation, the Exclaim trim's upgraded interior materials and leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless ignition and entry, two USB ports, LED speaker lights, and a Harman Kardon premium sound system. The Designer Collection package adds 18-inch wheels, the leather-wrapped steering wheel and a two-tone roof treatment.

The Plus is also available with the Primo package, which requires the Audio package, and adds a panoramic sunroof, xenon headlights, the Exclaim trim's upgraded gauges, heated and ventilated eight-way power-adjustable front seats (with driver lumbar adjustment), heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, leather upholstery, and a suite of driver assistance systems that includes adaptive cruise control, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning, lane departure warning, and a forward collision warning system with automatic emergency braking.

The Soul Exclaim is available with a Technology package that includes everything it doesn't already have from the Plus' Primo package. The exceptions are the panoramic sunroof, which can be added separately, and leather upholstery, which isn't available at all.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our evaluation of a Kia Soul Exclaim (!) (turbo 1.6L inline-4 | 7-speed dual-clutch automatic | FWD).

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Driving

Most drivers won't need the added power from the Kia Soul Exclaim's turbo engine, but there's no doubt any driver will appreciate it. We were surprised by how entertaining and capable this boxy little car is on a twisting road, which translates to a more confident ride for less than sporty drivers.

Acceleration

The Plus trim's standard engine has more guts than most competitors, and the Exclaim's turbo engine really can't be matched. Right off the line, there's a little hesitation, but power builds steadily to highway speeds. Sport mode sharpens response.

Braking

The brake pedal is appropriately firm and easy to modulate. With more aggressive braking, the car remains poised and controllable. The brakes remain strong even after repeated use.

Steering

The steering effort feels right at all speeds. It lightens up at parking-lot speeds and gets heavier as speeds increase. There's a good on-center feel to keep you tracking straight on the highway for effortless road trips.

Handling

The Kia Soul is surprisingly agile and, dare we say, even fun on a winding road. It takes a little getting used to, but you can drive it much harder than you'd expect.

Drivability

The turbocharged Exclaim has a dual-clutch automatic transmission that can be annoyingly hesitant in traffic. Otherwise, and with other trims, the Soul is very easy to drive with confidence whether you're commuting, maneuvering into a tight spot or blasting along some fun roads.

Comfort

The Soul Exclaim rides a little stiffer than other small crossovers (blame the big wheels), but it's far from being a deal-breaker. Even on long drives, you're unlikely to feel fatigued.

Seat comfort

Despite having only basic adjustments, the front seats are comfortable after several hours on the road. The rear seats are a little firm and flat by comparison.

Ride comfort

The Soul's suspension is the same regardless of trim level. The ride quality is stiffer than that of subcompact SUVs, but even on really rough roads, it's never objectionable. Wheel size does make a difference, so test-drive different trims.

Noise & vibration

Wind and road noise is always present, but it's not so loud that it becomes intrusive. Under more aggressive acceleration, the engine can get a little loud, but it sounds pretty good for a four-cylinder.

Climate control

The single-zone automatic climate control is easy to use, and once set, it rarely needs to be adjusted.

Interior

The interior is better than most. Despite the abundance of black plastic inside, the panels are nicely grained and feel substantial. Any spots that you regularly touch or rest your elbows on are padded.

Ease of use

The primary controls, as well as buttons and knobs for secondary systems, are well-labeled and easy to operate.

Getting in/getting out

The tall doors and slightly taller ride height make getting in and out of the Kia Soul a breeze, even in tight spots.

Driving position

You sit taller in the Soul than in a sedan, but not quite as high as in a typical compact SUV. It's an excellent compromise that gives you a great view of the road.

Roominess

Generally, the Soul has more room than subcompact SUV competitors. Its cabin feels big and spacious, even if you ignore its relatively small footprint. The rear seats are especially roomy, with plenty of head- and legroom for taller passengers. The panoramic sunroof enhances the sense of space.

Visibility

The rear roof pillars are pretty thick, but overall outward visibility is excellent. There's no guesswork when backing into a spot, and you won't have to rely too much on the rearview camera.

Quality

Materials and construction are slightly better than expected for a car at this price. Even better materials and nicer seat upholstery can be found in the top Exclaim trim and with the Plus Primo package.

Utility

The Soul's boxy shape allows it to make the most of all the available space. Cargo capacity is better than in most subcompact SUV competitors, though space aft of the back seat is still only so-so. Interior storage could also be better.

Small-item storage

Bins, pockets and cupholders are adequate but not particularly generous or clever in design. Other vehicles offer more and larger storage areas, as well as thoughtful solutions for phones and personal items.

Cargo space

There's up to 19 cubic feet of cargo room behind the rear seats if items are piled to the top. That's average for the segment, but space increases to 61 cubic feet with the seats folded (they don't fold flat). That's better than most hatchbacks and subcompact SUVs and even beats some compact SUVs.

Technology

Kia exceeds expectations when it comes to technology. A lot of features are built into the touchscreen (including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), which is easy to reach and operate. Response time is immediate, and the optional audio system delivers a solid punch.

Smartphone integration

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included with the Uvo3 touchscreen interface, which is optional on the base trim and standard on all others. One USB port is standard, and two are optional.

Driver aids

Lane departure and blind-spot warning systems, which are only available on Plus and Exclaim, are packaged together with adaptive cruise control and a forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Kia Soul.

5 star reviews: 69%
4 star reviews: 15%
3 star reviews: 8%
2 star reviews: 3%
1 star reviews: 5%
Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 26 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • interior
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • technology
  • comfort
  • value
  • infotainment system
  • spaciousness
  • driving experience
  • engine
  • safety
  • dashboard
  • handling & steering
  • ride quality
  • fuel efficiency
  • maintenance & parts
  • seats
  • sound system
  • brakes
  • road noise
  • transmission
  • doors
  • climate control
  • steering wheel
  • wheels & tires
  • electrical system
  • warranty
  • visibility
  • oil

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Love the Kia Soul so much I have owned two of them
Al Peaston,
4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6A)

This car has a unique style that has made it my favorite car ever. It is my 4th new car and hands down the one most loved. A year and a half ago I had to rent a car. Enterprise gave me a 2018 Kia Soul. I literally fell in love with it. Great space, comfortable and clear view for driving made it a wonderful experience. I bought a used Kia Soul (2014) which I had for 6 month but lost in an accident. Now, knowing it was the only car I wanted, I bought a new 2019 Kia Soul in Inferno Red. Best care ever. I paid under $19K for a automatic with every convenience: A/C, Power everything (windows, locks, etc.), cruise control, steering wheel controls for radio, cruise and driving modes. Best part was I was able to get a $0 down loan (and I don't have the best credit). If you are looking for a nice car that comes well equipped, you should definitely consider a Kia Soul, especially the model after 2014!

5 out of 5 stars, I'm a Soul Man, do-do-do-do do-do-do...
Philip Tiderman,
+ 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

This is an outstanding motor vehicle! Still have our first Kia, a 2011 Soul Plus in Denim Metallic, 2 liter/4 cylinder, 5 speed manual transmission. We purchased the car new in Autumn 2010 and are just shy of 124,000 miles. Never had an accident but one chronic issue was/is the windshield. Had 2 or 3 chips repaired over the years and had it replaced this week because of a major crack from above the rearview mirror to directly in the driver's eyeline. $235 at Safelite, insurance didn't cover with deductable. I've done the disc brakes all around once and the tires all around were replaced once. New oil every 6000 - 7000 miles, mostly conventional, although she's runnin' full synth now, a good idea with higher mileage. A couple recalls in 10 years but nothing major. The only "work" we had done was a major tuneup at around 100K due to uneven idle and poor mileage, and it was due anyway. New battery at 105K and 7 years. The new Soul + is gorgeous! This is Titanium Gray with a striking metallic appearance and high quality clear-coat that gives off an illusion of depth. The ride in the 2011 was/is rough, kinda truckish, but this 2019 is absolutely not. More like a luxury SUV to us, as is the interior also. Very high quality information/entertainment system that connects with our Android phones to use maps and UVO diagnotics & emergency breakdown protection. Fair to midland stock sound system with USB, 1/8" aux input, SiriusXM, Am/Fm ect. No stock CD anymore or 8-track either. Darn!! Bumper-to-bumper coverage, emergency roadside assistance and gas & tire service for 6 years, 50,000 miles - INCLUDED. 10 year, 100K drive train. Beat that Japan, U.S. or anyone else at this price. $18,750 out the door + 1.9% for 48 months with $1750 rebate thru Kia. Two highly satisfied customers here. Kia should hire us as spoke persons. (;-)}

5 out of 5 stars, My Xmas present!
Charlie,
+ 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

So I had a 2010 Honda Fit, 5spd base, and my wife has a 2017 Camry base. The Fit was great in many ways, but the loud road noise on highway just got to be too much for me. Test drove a number of vehicles, besides the Soul a Kia Niro, Hyundai Kona & Ioniq etc. In the end went with a 2019 Soul Plus. Am quite pleased with it so far. The Plus 2.0 engine is quite adequate. The car is a good highway cruiser, better really even than I'd expected. In OH to NY trip had 3 people, I rode in rear part of the way, and found it comfortable, not Camry comfortable, but good. In first couple weeks with it have done an 800 mile and a 500 mile road trip, as well as a good bit of around town driving. Gas mpg is more or less as reported, 25 city, 30 highway. Driving from OH to NY, much of it at 76, 77mph, averaged 29mpg, good for this car really. With gas prices as low as they are ($1.99 in OH!) the incentive for a more expensive hybrid just wasn't there. The ride quality is good. The infotainment is excellent. Love the front seating positions, the road view and visibility. Cargo space is good. Update: I have now had the car a half year, and put 8000 miles on it. I am still pleased with my choice. No, not the greatest gas mileage, but better mileage cars were either more expensive, or too small. I don't find myself wishing I had all wheel drive. Honestly I think that is over hyped. I drove for several months in the winter here in upstate NY with it, and it was fine. AWD is nice, but it isn't everything by any means, you get a little more traction from a stop maybe, but it doesn't help with braking etc. Front wheel drive works fine really, and is cheaper! The car still seems comfortable, practical, and I am glad of my choice.

5 out of 5 stars, Titanium 2019 Soul
Marcus,
4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6A)

I love this car so much I just bought it again. My first one was it 2016 soul and I just upgraded to the 2019 titanium grey soul. The color is awesome and never looks dirty. The quality of the interior and intuitive functions are perfect. Trunk space is limited with this The rear seats up. Put them down and you can haul a ton of stuff. Gas mileage is really great. My last kia still drove like new. But couldn’t pass up the new car deal! One year later and 33k miles. Not a single issue. 💕

Write a review

See all 26 reviews

Features & Specs

4dr Wagon features & specs
4dr Wagon
1.6L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$18,190
MPG 26 city / 31 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower130 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all for sale
+ 4dr Wagon features & specs
+ 4dr Wagon
2.0L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$20,490
MPG 25 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower161 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all for sale
4dr Wagon features & specs
4dr Wagon
1.6L 4cyl 6M
MSRP$16,490
MPG 24 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower130 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all for sale
! 4dr Wagon features & specs
! 4dr Wagon
1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$22,990
MPG 26 city / 31 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower201 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Kia Soul features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Soul safety features:

Forward Collision Warning System
Warns you of stopped or rapidly slowing vehicles ahead and automatically applies the brakes if you don't respond.
Lane Departure Warning System
Warns you when you've started to drift from your lane.
Blind-Spot Detection System
Alerts you to vehicles in your blind spot through lights located in the side mirrors.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover14.7%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Kia Soul vs. the competition

Kia Soul vs. Honda Fit

The Honda Fit may seem like a small hatchback from the outside, but it has a surprising amount of interior space with a unique folding rear seat that increases its versatility. The Fit also returns impressive fuel economy figures, but it's on the slow side when it comes to acceleration. At least with the Soul, you have a few engines to choose from and conventional automatic transmissions instead of a lethargic CVT automatic.

Compare Kia Soul & Honda Fit features

Kia Soul vs. Jeep Renegade

The Soul's peppy spirit is a good contrast with the Jeep Renegade's tough appearance. Both have a bit more character than the typical subcompact crossover, but you'd have to upgrade to the more expensive trims to get the kind of capabilities and performance to go along with those appearances. The Renegade Trailhawk is unique in the class for its off-road prowess, but its nine-speed transmission lacks refinement. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Jeep Renegade.

Compare Kia Soul & Jeep Renegade features

Kia Soul vs. Honda HR-V

The Kia Soul gets you more for your money than the Honda HR-V in almost every way. Not only does it come with more standard features, but you also have a greater choice of options and the industry's most generous warranty. The Soul further benefits from more powerful engine choices that outpace the Honda's rather weak acceleration. The HR-V does have more cargo capacity.

Compare Kia Soul & Honda HR-V features

FAQ

Is the Kia Soul a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Soul both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Kia Soul fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Soul gets an EPA-estimated 27 mpg to 28 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Soul has 18.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Kia Soul. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Kia Soul?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Kia Soul:

  • Mostly unchanged for 2019
  • Base model has a few more standard features
  • Part of the second Soul generation introduced for 2014
Learn more

Is the Kia Soul reliable?

To determine whether the Kia Soul is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Soul. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Soul's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Kia Soul a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Kia Soul is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Soul is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Kia Soul?

The least-expensive 2019 Kia Soul is the 2019 Kia Soul 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $16,490.

Other versions include:

  • 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $18,190
  • + 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $20,490
  • 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $16,490
  • ! 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $22,990
Learn more

What are the different models of Kia Soul?

If you're interested in the Kia Soul, the next question is, which Soul model is right for you? Soul variants include 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6A), + 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A), 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M), and ! 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). For a full list of Soul models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Kia Soul

Kia calls it a crossover, and others call it a wagon or a hatchback, but whatever you call the 2019 Kia Soul, its shape — kind of a stylized shoebox — catches your eye as its ready-for-anything attitude piques your interest. Generally thought to be aimed squarely at the youth market, the Soul does, in fact, make a pretty good all-around vehicle for shoppers of any age looking for a vehicle that's affordable, practical and roomy, yet strikes a different chord than the average hatchback or compact SUV.

There are three trim levels available: base, Plus (+) and Exclaim (!). Their standard engines provide respective increases in power. The base Soul comes with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder that produces 130 horsepower and 118 pound-feet of torque. Next up, on the Plus, is a 2.0-liter four that puts out 161 hp and 150 lb-ft. And the Exclaim has a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine that cranks out 201 hp and 195 lb-ft. The base engine comes linked to a six-speed manual gearbox, while the 2.0-liter powerplant gets a six-speed automatic transmission, and the turbo gets a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic. All have front-wheel drive and, unlike its subcompact competitors, all-wheel drive is not available.

The five-seater Soul's boxy shape results in a surprisingly roomy interior, but it is better suited to four passengers and their cargo. Folded rear seats expand the Soul's load capacity to rival that of most small SUVs. Attractively styled, the cabin generally features high-quality materials. A variety of trim levels, packages and options allows buyers to personalize the Soul to near-luxury levels.

One complaint about the Soul had been that its lackluster engine performance didn't match its zippy looks. Now, with the addition of the available turbo, that issue has been put to rest. It doesn't elevate the Soul to sport coupe territory, but it provides plenty of highway passing power and enough punch off the line to satisfy most drivers. It also easily outdoes its competitors. The ride might be a bit on the firm side, but it's no worse than most vehicles in this class. The Soul Exclaim also exhibits excellent cornering ability for a rather tall vehicle.

The Soul's base trim level comes well-equipped with such features as alloy wheels, tinted windows and satellite radio. The midlevel Soul Plus (+) adds comfort and convenience features that include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The top-of-the-line Soul Exclaim (!) adds special cloth-leather upholstery, piano-black accents and other luxury touches, not to mention the turbocharged powerplant. Let Edmunds help you find the 2019 Kia Soul that best meets your needs.

2019 Kia Soul Overview

The 2019 Kia Soul is offered in the following submodels: Soul Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6A), + 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A), 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M), and ! 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).

What do people think of the 2019 Kia Soul?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Kia Soul and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Soul 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Soul.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Kia Soul and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Soul featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Kia Soul?

Which 2019 Kia Souls are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Kia Soul for sale near. There are currently 6 new 2019 Souls listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $23,165 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Kia Soul.

Can't find a new 2019 Kia Souls you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Kia Soul for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $25,638.

Find a new Kia for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $19,594.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Kia Soul?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Kia lease specials

