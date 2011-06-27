The many positive reviews of this vehicle are absolutely true. When one purchases and owns a car you want it to satisfy many of your specific needs. I am 73 years old, kind of vehicle and tech savvy, and needed something versatile, not too large, fun to drive, and safe. This thing has blown my mind it is so awesomely cool. My wife loves it too. With regard to safety: wrap around side airbags, excellent visibility, amazing brakes, back-up camera, very positive firm suspension, awesome light steering feel. It is just a hoot to drive with eco/normal/sport mode. Regulates shifts.......sometimes 6 spd automatic seems busy......but now understand it and is perfect......car really always feels relaxed not stressed. Can use manual sport shifting that works great.......but not needed, perhaps some downhills? The Plus has 17" wheels so all kinds of grip and road feel....yet so quiet in the cabin. The interior is surprisingly roomy, very comfortable front seats, and yes the back seat with cup holder down and super leg room gives passengers a very comfortable nice ride. Storage for a water bottle in all four doors. The back 60/40 seat folds nearly flat for nice storage room. Also, a subtle fairly large storage tray is located under the back area.......a great touch that helps items be out of view. Upper back concealment tray folds in half and is also easily removable when not needed. The infotainment eUVO 7" diagonal touchscreen and voice control is the best. You must use, learn and practice with it while NOT DRIVING........., but once learned it is ridiculously cool. Bluetooth hands free phone, and voice radio tuning, XM etc. With phone using USB Apple Car Play is awesome........navigation on screen wicked, voice siri texting, using the eUVO app. diagnostics, Parking Minder, Roadside Assist, or My Car Zone info is nice. Auto Climate control Wow. Nice high visibility in parking lots and awesome turning radius. Short wheel base, ride on certain surfaces a little choppy........but so perfect in most all conditions........freeway wonderful. Kia has a small package winner, with all the standard features one could ever imagine. I have owned for a month now and highly recommend as a vehicle to drive and give consideration to. You are likely in for a wonderful surprise.

Read more