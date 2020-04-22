2021 Kia Soul
What’s new
- Rear occupant alert now standard on all trim levels
- Retuned shock absorbers for 2.0-liter X-Line and GT-Line
- GT-Line Turbo trim renamed simply Turbo
- Part of the third Soul generation introduced for 2020
Pros & Cons
- Lots of features for the price
- Roomier than other subcompact crossovers
- Surprisingly fun to drive
- Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
- Excessive wind and tire noise at freeway speeds
- Clunky response from the turbocharged engine's transmission
What is the Soul?
Last year's redesign proved to be a success, helping the new Soul shoot toward the top of our top-ranked compact crossovers. The original Soul was one of the earliest entries in this class, and it helped lay the groundwork for models such as the Hyundai Kona and Toyota C-HR with sharp styling and a fun-to-drive demeanor.
The Soul's boxy shape means it's more roomy and packs more cargo space than many of its rivals, and its optional turbocharged engine and sharp handling make it quicker than most of them, too. The lack of all-wheel drive holds it back in this class, but the Soul's charm and style help us look past that.
We expect the Soul to carry over to 2021 relatively unchanged. Its somewhat confusing trim lineup should carry over too, with standard features that include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, automatic headlights and a six-speed manual transmission, though an automatic is standard on all but the base model.
Edmunds says
Last year's redesign of the Kia Soul was a big success and helped make it one of our favorite crossovers around. The lack of all-wheel drive could be a deal-breaker for some, but we're won over by the Soul's room, sporty handling and overall charm.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Kia Soul.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|LX 4dr Wagon
2.0L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$17,490
|MPG
|25 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 6200 rpm
|X-Line 4dr Wagon
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$21,690
|MPG
|28 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 6200 rpm
|GT-Line 4dr Wagon
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$21,690
|MPG
|28 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 6200 rpm
|LX 4dr Wagon
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$18,990
|MPG
|29 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|147 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|3 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|14.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Kia Soul a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Kia Soul?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Kia Soul:
- Rear occupant alert now standard on all trim levels
- Retuned shock absorbers for 2.0-liter X-Line and GT-Line
- GT-Line Turbo trim renamed simply Turbo
- Part of the third Soul generation introduced for 2020
Is the Kia Soul reliable?
Is the 2021 Kia Soul a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Kia Soul?
The least-expensive 2021 Kia Soul is the 2021 Kia Soul LX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $17,490.
Other versions include:
- LX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $17,490
- X-Line 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $21,690
- GT-Line 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $21,690
- LX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $18,990
- S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $20,590
- Turbo 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $27,550
- EX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $23,250
What are the different models of Kia Soul?
More about the 2021 Kia Soul
2021 Kia Soul Overview
The 2021 Kia Soul is offered in the following submodels: Soul Wagon. Available styles include LX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6M), X-Line 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT), GT-Line 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT), LX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Turbo 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and EX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT).
What do people think of the 2021 Kia Soul?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Kia Soul and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Soul.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Kia Soul and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Soul featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Kia Soul?
2021 Kia Soul GT-Line 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The 2021 Kia Soul GT-Line 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $23,195. The average price paid for a new 2021 Kia Soul GT-Line 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $813 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $813 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,382.
The average savings for the 2021 Kia Soul GT-Line 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 3.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 15 2021 Kia Soul GT-Line 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Kia Soul S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The 2021 Kia Soul S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $21,845. The average price paid for a new 2021 Kia Soul S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $773 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $773 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,072.
The average savings for the 2021 Kia Soul S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 3.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 26 2021 Kia Soul S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Kia Soul LX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The 2021 Kia Soul LX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $20,245. The average price paid for a new 2021 Kia Soul LX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $810 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $810 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $19,435.
The average savings for the 2021 Kia Soul LX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 25 2021 Kia Soul LX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Kia Soul EX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The 2021 Kia Soul EX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,505. The average price paid for a new 2021 Kia Soul EX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $869 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $869 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,636.
The average savings for the 2021 Kia Soul EX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 3.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 10 2021 Kia Soul EX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Kia Soul Turbo 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
The 2021 Kia Soul Turbo 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,805. The average price paid for a new 2021 Kia Soul Turbo 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $1,009 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,009 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,796.
The average savings for the 2021 Kia Soul Turbo 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 3.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2021 Kia Soul Turbo 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Kia Soul X-Line 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
The 2021 Kia Soul X-Line 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $23,610. The average price paid for a new 2021 Kia Soul X-Line 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $717 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $717 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,893.
The average savings for the 2021 Kia Soul X-Line 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2021 Kia Soul X-Line 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Kia Soul LX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
The 2021 Kia Soul LX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $18,745. The average price paid for a new 2021 Kia Soul LX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6M) is trending $747 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $747 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $17,998.
The average savings for the 2021 Kia Soul LX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6M) is 4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2021 Kia Soul LX 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2021 Kia Souls are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Kia Soul for sale near. There are currently 269 new 2021 Souls listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,745 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Kia Soul. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $4,891 on a used or CPO 2021 Soul available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2021 Kia Souls you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Kia Soul for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $21,039.
Find a new Kia for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $24,686.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Kia Soul?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Kia lease specials
