Used 2018 Kia Soul for Sale Near Me

This car is a great value for the money. When Kia introduced this car, they seemed to be marketing it toward the younger crowd, but most of them I see on the road are driven by more mature folks, like myself. The reasons are simple: ease of entry, upright driving position, good headroom, comfortable seats, lots of standard features (even in the base model,) decent acceleration, decent gas mileage, decent cargo area, the ability to carry a large cargo load with the rear seats folded, the ability to easily install a roof rack, and the handy, large tailgate. Sure, it's an a no-nonsense econobox, and it certainly isn't flashy, but if it's an economical, comfortable, practical car, (that's fun to drive,) with a good warranty, that you're looking for, this may be your ticket. After a 2+ years of driving, my only complaint with this car has been in the quality of the seat material. The fabric began showing some wear on the side of the driver's seat, where I enter. The dealer has since remedied the problem, and installed new covers on the seat. Aside from this, the vehicle has continued to be quite superior, and exactly meets my needs.

