Used 2018 Kia Soul for Sale Near Me

- 36,269 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,198$3,246 Below Market
- certified
2018 Kia Soul13,534 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,385$2,248 Below Market
- 39,163 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,984$3,525 Below Market
- 48,846 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,681$2,682 Below Market
- 31,171 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,989$1,982 Below Market
- certified
2018 Kia Soul +39,204 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,988$3,606 Below Market
- 25,006 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,495$2,853 Below Market
- 25,462 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,999$2,833 Below Market
- 31,485 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$13,449$2,302 Below Market
- used
2018 Kia Soul !15,342 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,796$2,242 Below Market
- 25,366 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,881$2,914 Below Market
- 48,620 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$9,941$2,884 Below Market
- 45,700 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,991$2,978 Below Market
- 59,286 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,175$3,954 Below Market
- 65,674 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,977$2,157 Below Market
- 35,007 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,405$1,890 Below Market
- 43,218 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,477$1,748 Below Market
- 13,686 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,990$1,980 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Soul
Overall Consumer Rating4.825 Reviews
Dana,02/06/2018
4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
This car is a great value for the money. When Kia introduced this car, they seemed to be marketing it toward the younger crowd, but most of them I see on the road are driven by more mature folks, like myself. The reasons are simple: ease of entry, upright driving position, good headroom, comfortable seats, lots of standard features (even in the base model,) decent acceleration, decent gas mileage, decent cargo area, the ability to carry a large cargo load with the rear seats folded, the ability to easily install a roof rack, and the handy, large tailgate. Sure, it's an a no-nonsense econobox, and it certainly isn't flashy, but if it's an economical, comfortable, practical car, (that's fun to drive,) with a good warranty, that you're looking for, this may be your ticket. After a 2+ years of driving, my only complaint with this car has been in the quality of the seat material. The fabric began showing some wear on the side of the driver's seat, where I enter. The dealer has since remedied the problem, and installed new covers on the seat. Aside from this, the vehicle has continued to be quite superior, and exactly meets my needs.
- 2020 X2