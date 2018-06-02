Used 2018 Kia Soul for Sale Near Me

4,449 listings
Soul Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,449 listings
  • 2018 Kia Soul + in Red
    used

    2018 Kia Soul +

    36,269 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,198

    $3,246 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Soul in Black
    certified

    2018 Kia Soul

    13,534 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,385

    $2,248 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Soul in Light Green
    used

    2018 Kia Soul

    39,163 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,984

    $3,525 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Soul + in White
    used

    2018 Kia Soul +

    48,846 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,681

    $2,682 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Soul in Black
    used

    2018 Kia Soul

    31,171 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,989

    $1,982 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Soul + in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Kia Soul +

    39,204 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,988

    $3,606 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Soul in Gray
    used

    2018 Kia Soul

    25,006 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,495

    $2,853 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Soul + in Gray
    used

    2018 Kia Soul +

    25,462 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $11,999

    $2,833 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Soul + in Gray
    used

    2018 Kia Soul +

    31,485 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $13,449

    $2,302 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Soul ! in Gray
    used

    2018 Kia Soul !

    15,342 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,796

    $2,242 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Soul + in Red
    used

    2018 Kia Soul +

    25,366 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $12,881

    $2,914 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Soul + in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Kia Soul +

    48,620 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $9,941

    $2,884 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Soul + in Gray
    used

    2018 Kia Soul +

    45,700 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,991

    $2,978 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Soul + in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Kia Soul +

    59,286 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,175

    $3,954 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Soul + in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Kia Soul +

    65,674 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,977

    $2,157 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Soul + in Red
    used

    2018 Kia Soul +

    35,007 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,405

    $1,890 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Soul + in Silver
    used

    2018 Kia Soul +

    43,218 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $12,477

    $1,748 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Kia Soul in Silver
    used

    2018 Kia Soul

    13,686 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,990

    $1,980 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Kia Soul

Read recent reviews for the Kia Soul
Overall Consumer Rating
4.825 Reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 3
    (4%)
Great Bang For The Buck
Dana,02/06/2018
4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
This car is a great value for the money. When Kia introduced this car, they seemed to be marketing it toward the younger crowd, but most of them I see on the road are driven by more mature folks, like myself. The reasons are simple: ease of entry, upright driving position, good headroom, comfortable seats, lots of standard features (even in the base model,) decent acceleration, decent gas mileage, decent cargo area, the ability to carry a large cargo load with the rear seats folded, the ability to easily install a roof rack, and the handy, large tailgate. Sure, it's an a no-nonsense econobox, and it certainly isn't flashy, but if it's an economical, comfortable, practical car, (that's fun to drive,) with a good warranty, that you're looking for, this may be your ticket. After a 2+ years of driving, my only complaint with this car has been in the quality of the seat material. The fabric began showing some wear on the side of the driver's seat, where I enter. The dealer has since remedied the problem, and installed new covers on the seat. Aside from this, the vehicle has continued to be quite superior, and exactly meets my needs.
