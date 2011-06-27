  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Soul
  4. Used 2010 Kia Soul
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(221)
Appraise this car

2010 Kia Soul Review

Pros & Cons

  • Loads of available features, highly customizable, user-friendly controls, ample passenger space, surprisingly fun to drive, low price, long warranty.
  • Limited cargo room versus competitors, noisy and busy highway ride, unrefined manual transmission, silly trim level names.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
Kia Soul for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
List Price Range
$5,490 - $8,990
Used Soul for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Soul is the first Kia to appeal to one's emotions as well as more practical concerns like value, features, space and warranty. It is definitely worth a look.

Vehicle overview

To fully understand the 2010 Kia Soul, it helps to know a little something about its native land. Everywhere you look on the highways of South Korea, there's a white Sonata, a big nondescript black sedan or a silverish compact SUV. The only way there could be less color on the road would be if someone set the entire country to grayscale.

What Korea needs (and, by default, what its car industry needs) is a car like the Soul, a funky little box-on-wheels hatchback that comes in such hipster hues as Molten, Java, Shadow, Dune and Alien. Houndstooth and glow-in-the-dark upholsteries are available. As such, this commuter-friendly hatchback is a game-changer for Kia that should be bought for more than just its typical low price and lengthy warranty. Pardon the pun, but this thing's actually got some soul.

With its boxy shape, the 2010 Soul clearly has the Scion xB in its sights. However, the Kia has more rounded edges and a more angled greenhouse that features sharp-looking, blacked-out A-pillars. Inside, a stylish design available in two-tone hues complements straightforward controls. In terms of size, the Soul slots in between the too-small original xB and the current too-big (for some) xB, providing ample interior space and just enough cargo capacity.

Underneath its quirky styling resides a heavily modified Rio platform (hardly a great place to start), but the result is nevertheless a surprisingly fun-to-drive small car. It's no Mini Cooper, but the Soul stays well-planted in corners and provides the driver with a decent amount of feedback. Around town, the Soul is comfortable enough, but its low-tech suspension design results in a busy ride at highway speeds -- a sensation exacerbated by the higher trim levels' bigger wheels.

And speaking of trim levels, the Kia Soul wins the award for silliest trim names: They consist of base, +, ! and Sport. Yes, that's right, the symbols "+" and "!" are trim levels. There's no word whether ~ and # will soon follow. Regardless of their pseudo names, though, they include an ample amount of equipment, including standard antilock brakes, stability control, a USB audio jack and satellite radio, plus available items like Bluetooth, an upgraded stereo, a sunroof and the aforementioned two-tone interiors.

We think the 2010 Kia Soul is a compelling new entry in the economy car market: one with a pleasant driving character, lots of space, good build quality, loads of available features, a low price and a lengthy warranty. There are other choices to consider, naturally, including the Scion xB, which offers more power and interior space, and the Honda Fit, which has livelier handling and surprisingly cavernous cargo capacity. The new Nissan Cube will also fall into this quirky inside-the-box segment. None of these, however, offers the Soul's particular hip brand of style and character. And that's certainly something we've never uttered about a Kia before.

2010 Kia Soul models

The 2010 Kia Soul is a four-door hatchback/wagon available in base, +, ! and Sport trim levels. Standard equipment includes 15-inch steel wheels, rear drum brakes, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a tilt steering column, a 60/40-split rear seat and a four-speaker stereo (with CD/MP3 player, satellite radio and USB and auxiliary audio jacks). The Soul + adds a bigger engine, 16-inch alloy wheels, rear disc brakes, cruise control, keyless entry, tinted rear windows, a height-adjustable driver seat, glow-in-the-dark upholstery, Bluetooth, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and additional speakers.

Optional on the Soul + are a sunroof, foglights and an upgraded audio system. Those options are included on the Soul !, along with 18-inch wheels and two-tone upholstery. The Soul Sport is similar to the Soul ! but has the upgraded audio system as standard, a sport-tuned suspension, a red-black two-tone interior and unique exterior trim details. The sunroof is optional on the Sport.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Kia Soul is an all-new four-door hatchback/wagon with avant-garde styling and many customizable features.

Performance & mpg

The base 2010 Kia Soul gets a 1.6-liter four-cylinder good for 122 horsepower and 115 pound-feet of torque. It is available only with a five-speed manual. The upper trim levels get a 2.0-liter inline-4 with 142 hp and 137 lb-ft of torque. The five-speed manual is standard, but a four-speed automatic is optional. In performance testing, a Soul Sport with the manual went from zero to 60 mph in a respectable 8.8 seconds.

Safety

Standard safety equipment includes antilock brakes (front-wheel discs on the base Soul, four-wheel discs on all other trims), stability control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags.

Driving

The 2010 Kia Soul is the most sprightly small car the Korean automaker has produced. The Soul, particularly the Sport model, feels light on its feet and surprisingly well-planted in high-speed turns. However, the hydraulic power steering is unremarkable, offering a numb on-center feel and a nonlinear effort. Around town, the Soul is decently comfy, but on the highway, the ride quality can be a bit choppy. The upper trims' 18-inch wheels and tires can also cause excessive noise and some harshness over major bumps, but they certainly look cool.

The Soul's base engine is anemic, but given the fact that it's only available with a manual transmission, we're guessing most people will end up with the bigger 2.0-liter four-cylinder anyway. This engine is at home around town and in traffic, thanks to a solid amount of low-end torque and an eagerness to rev. The manual shifter is direct enough, but the throws are long and the clutch take-up is vague.

Interior

In recent years, Kia interiors have been models of straightforward, user-friendly controls that keep buttons and knobs to a minimum. They've also been duller than an all-gray wardrobe. The all-new Soul maintains its stablemates' practicality, but adds some design flair and a literal dash of color. The interior features lots of interesting shapes, including a center stack that juts out in a pod featuring those simple audio and climate controls. Available features like special upholstery and two-tone color schemes make the all-black Honda Fit and Scion xB cabins seem unimaginative and depressing.

The amount of interior room is impressive, with high-mounted seats granting all passengers (regardless of size) an ample amount of legroom. The tall roof line leaves lots of space for gelled coifs. With the backseat raised or lowered, cargo room is significantly lacking compared to the cavernous xB and Fit, although the Soul's boxy shape certainly helps when carrying large items.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Kia Soul.

5(74%)
4(19%)
3(6%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.7
221 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 221 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love it!
Wedad,11/12/2010
I had set my heart on a CR-V and then happened to see this car which was sort of similar to it but for about $7 thousand less. I researched its specs then read all the reviews I could find on Edmunds.com & other websites then took it for a test drive. It came out with flying colors- compatible with the CR-V as far as safety, performance, reliability, warranty, fuel economy, the SUV-like seating,and the even better interior & exterior features than the CR-V. The only real difference was the 4X4 drive. I've had it for almost 3 weeks and love it. It rides a bit rough on hard roads because of the big 18" wheels and not-so-good suspension (as the Editors' reviews explained). otherwise, it's perfect for me
AWESOME!
mountain_kitty,05/22/2011
I love my Soul Plus. It's a blast to drive. It's comfortable. Great sound system and I'm getting between 39 and 41mpg.
LOVE, love this car!
Birgit White,10/24/2016
+ 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
Awesome dependability. Great both in the city with a tight turning radius and on the highway with its peppy acceleration. Great in the crappy weather. The only issue I have ever had is that the paint chips easily. Have had the car for over 6 years, 130,000 miles.... Have spent less than $3000 maintenance. And that's including tires, brakes, oil changes, timing belt and transmission flush.
best car I've owned
huser20,06/06/2013
I bought my car with 5 miles on it and I've owned it for 3.5 years now...42,000 miles on it now and I've never had one thing wrong with it. Best car I've owned and I truly don't have one complaint. Just do regular maintenance you're good to go!!
See all 221 reviews of the 2010 Kia Soul
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
142 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
142 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Kia Soul features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2010 Kia Soul

Used 2010 Kia Soul Overview

The Used 2010 Kia Soul is offered in the following submodels: Soul Wagon. Available styles include + 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A), + 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M), Sport 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A), Sport 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 5M), ! 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A), and ! 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Kia Soul?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Kia Soul trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Kia Soul + is priced between $5,490 and$8,990 with odometer readings between 86214 and90750 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Kia Soul Sport is priced between $6,999 and$7,500 with odometer readings between 79951 and144479 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Kia Souls are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Kia Soul for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2010 Souls listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,490 and mileage as low as 79951 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Kia Soul.

Can't find a used 2010 Kia Souls you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Soul for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $19,115.

Find a used Kia for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $15,857.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Soul for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $7,360.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $16,788.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Kia Soul?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Kia lease specials
Check out Kia Soul lease specials

Related Used 2010 Kia Soul info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles