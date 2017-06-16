Used 2017 Kia Soul for Sale Near Me
4,449 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- certified
2017 Kia Soul !25,228 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,994$4,218 Below Market
- 12,278 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,979$3,232 Below Market
- 14,501 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,998$2,266 Below Market
- 14,609 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,999$3,008 Below Market
- 28,742 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,551$2,741 Below Market
- 48,079 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,995$2,579 Below Market
- 56,898 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$10,881$3,065 Below Market
- 54,844 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,995$2,266 Below Market
- 12,246 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,499$2,196 Below Market
- 31,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,994$2,005 Below Market
- 25,638 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995$2,470 Below Market
- certified
2017 Kia Soul13,510 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,790$1,459 Below Market
- 31,920 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,509$3,075 Below Market
- 75,515 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,900$2,852 Below Market
- 29,436 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,998$2,564 Below Market
- 82,020 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,999$2,759 Below Market
- used
2017 Kia Soul !16,057 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,872$2,637 Below Market
- used
2017 Kia Soul !53,341 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,690$2,544 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Kia Soul searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Soul
Read recent reviews for the Kia Soul
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.229 Reviews
Report abuse
Jeff,06/16/2017
! 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
This car has most of the things I wanted in a vehicle all put into one. I had been searching and test drove quite a few vehicles and walked away from each disappointed about something. That was not the case with this one. The ride is smooth and the EXCLAIM is very quick. I used to drive a smaller hatchback and got tired of having essentially fall into my car. With the soul, the seats are at waist height and I quite literally just walk into my seat. Just yesterday, I took a friend out in it who owns a truck and he mentioned this very thing. He was saying he has to climb up into his truck and loves that you can just walk into the seat. I said the same thing regarding my golf (as you just read). I also got the Tech Package and I am very pleased with the sound system. It is superb. Definitely not a miss there. The audio controls actually make sense and is very easy to navigate. I test drove some cars that were just way too complicated (looking at you Honda). We don't want complicated while we're driving. I want to push 2 buttons max to get where I want and do what I want. The fuel economy is actually lower than advertised, and that's kind of a bummer. I drive mostly (that's 90%) interstate and am lucky if I break 28 overall. The A/C unit is not what I'd call amazing. There are definitely better A/C units out there. Other than that... very comfortable. Drives great. Turns on a dime (better than my Hatchback did, but the hatchback handled like a dream... cuz it's a hatchback). I am not at all disappointed and would highly recommend it. Also, Kia's warranty kind of tells a story of a company who's not afraid to offer a high warranty because they have faith in their product. Seriously, their warranty is twice as good as anyone else's. Highly recommended.
Related Kia Soul info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Honda Civic 2013
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2016
- Used Kia Sorento 2016
- Used Toyota Corolla 2010
- Used Audi Q5 2018
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2018
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2018
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2017
- Used Toyota Corolla 2014
- Used Lexus ES 350 2017
- Used Honda Civic 2015
- Used BMW M4 2018
- Used Honda HR-V 2016
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2017
- Used Acura MDX 2017
- Used Honda Civic 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Forester
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class
- Used Mazda CX-9
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata
- Used Nissan GT-R
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- Used Nissan Altima
- Used Cadillac CTS
- Used BMW M3
- Used Lexus IS 350
- Used Lexus ES 350
- Used Chevrolet Traverse
- Used Ford Focus ST
Shop used models by city
- Used Kia Soul Arlington TX
- Used Kia Sedona Clarksville TN
- Used Kia Sorento Atlanta GA
- Used Kia Sportage Fredericksburg VA
- Used Kia Soul Los Angeles CA
- Used Kia Sedona Mountain View CA
- Used Kia Soul EV Boise ID
- Used Kia Sorento San Jose CA
- Used Kia Sorento Fremont CA
- Used Kia Sorento South Portland ME
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2020 Kia Stinger
- 2020 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2021 Tesla Model Y News
- 2020 Jeep Renegade
- 2020 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Sentra
- 2021 Toyota C-HR News
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Kia K5 2021
- Volvo XC60 2020
- 2020 Nissan Maxima
- Hyundai Kona 2020
- Ram 2500 2020
- 2020 NSX
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 2020
- 2019 Lamborghini Urus
- 2020 Q5