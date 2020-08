Used 2017 Kia Soul for Sale Near Me

Lithia Kia of Anchorage - Anchorage / Alaska

CARFAX 1-Owner, Kia Certified. JUST REPRICED FROM $19,999, $5,900 below Kelley Blue Book! ! trim. Leather, Back-Up Camera, Turbo Charged Engine, Aluminum Wheels. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. EXPERTS RAVE: Consumer Guide explains "2017 Automotive Best Buy Award". A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Was $19,999. This Soul is priced $5,900 below Kelley Blue Book. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner Every vehicle must pass a 164-point inspection by Kia-trained technicians. 12 months / 12,000 miles of Platinum Comprehensive coverage, 10-year/100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty, Some of our pre-owned vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/, Rental car coverage and travel breakdown assistance are included, 24/7 Roadside Assistance and Towing includes lockout service, jump start, flat tires, and more. CarFax vehicle history report is included with every Certified Kia

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Kia Soul ! with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNDJX3AA5H7470763

Stock: 8812TC

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 02-06-2020