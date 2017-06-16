Used 2017 Kia Soul for Sale Near Me

4,449 listings
Soul Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,449 listings
  • 2017 Kia Soul ! in Silver
    certified

    2017 Kia Soul !

    25,228 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,994

    $4,218 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Soul + in White
    used

    2017 Kia Soul +

    12,278 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,979

    $3,232 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Soul in Silver
    used

    2017 Kia Soul

    14,501 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,998

    $2,266 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Soul + in Red
    used

    2017 Kia Soul +

    14,609 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $11,999

    $3,008 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Soul + in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Kia Soul +

    28,742 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,551

    $2,741 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Soul in Silver
    used

    2017 Kia Soul

    48,079 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $2,579 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Soul + in Silver
    used

    2017 Kia Soul +

    56,898 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $10,881

    $3,065 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Soul in Gray
    used

    2017 Kia Soul

    54,844 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $2,266 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Soul + in Silver
    used

    2017 Kia Soul +

    12,246 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $12,499

    $2,196 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Soul in Black
    used

    2017 Kia Soul

    31,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,994

    $2,005 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Soul in Light Green
    used

    2017 Kia Soul

    25,638 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $2,470 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Soul in Gray
    certified

    2017 Kia Soul

    13,510 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $12,790

    $1,459 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Soul + in Black
    used

    2017 Kia Soul +

    31,920 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $12,509

    $3,075 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Soul + in Light Green
    used

    2017 Kia Soul +

    75,515 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $8,900

    $2,852 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Soul + in Gray
    used

    2017 Kia Soul +

    29,436 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,998

    $2,564 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Soul + in Black
    used

    2017 Kia Soul +

    82,020 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $8,999

    $2,759 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Soul ! in Red
    used

    2017 Kia Soul !

    16,057 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,872

    $2,637 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Kia Soul ! in Gray
    used

    2017 Kia Soul !

    53,341 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,690

    $2,544 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,449 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Soul

Overall Consumer Rating
4.229 Reviews
  • 5
    (59%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (7%)
I love this car! (as of 12/28/2018 - I STILL DO)
Jeff,06/16/2017
! 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
This car has most of the things I wanted in a vehicle all put into one. I had been searching and test drove quite a few vehicles and walked away from each disappointed about something. That was not the case with this one. The ride is smooth and the EXCLAIM is very quick. I used to drive a smaller hatchback and got tired of having essentially fall into my car. With the soul, the seats are at waist height and I quite literally just walk into my seat. Just yesterday, I took a friend out in it who owns a truck and he mentioned this very thing. He was saying he has to climb up into his truck and loves that you can just walk into the seat. I said the same thing regarding my golf (as you just read). I also got the Tech Package and I am very pleased with the sound system. It is superb. Definitely not a miss there. The audio controls actually make sense and is very easy to navigate. I test drove some cars that were just way too complicated (looking at you Honda). We don't want complicated while we're driving. I want to push 2 buttons max to get where I want and do what I want. The fuel economy is actually lower than advertised, and that's kind of a bummer. I drive mostly (that's 90%) interstate and am lucky if I break 28 overall. The A/C unit is not what I'd call amazing. There are definitely better A/C units out there. Other than that... very comfortable. Drives great. Turns on a dime (better than my Hatchback did, but the hatchback handled like a dream... cuz it's a hatchback). I am not at all disappointed and would highly recommend it. Also, Kia's warranty kind of tells a story of a company who's not afraid to offer a high warranty because they have faith in their product. Seriously, their warranty is twice as good as anyone else's. Highly recommended.
Report abuse
Full transparency. No surprises.
