Used 2016 Kia Soul for Sale Near Me
4,449 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 10,287 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$10,995$2,435 Below Market
- 10,301 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,449$2,309 Below Market
- 65,218 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,298$2,834 Below Market
- 45,870 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,595$2,970 Below Market
- 44,146 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,500$2,704 Below Market
- 99,986 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,498$2,495 Below Market
- 95,729 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,850$2,990 Below Market
- 44,668 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$13,995$3,042 Below Market
- 100,120 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,278$3,542 Below Market
- 8,113 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,798$2,812 Below Market
- 32,118 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,950$2,053 Below Market
- 34,972 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,499$2,391 Below Market
- 61,041 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,349$2,802 Below Market
- 53,252 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,598$2,848 Below Market
- 19,007 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,991$3,205 Below Market
- certified
2016 Kia Soul45,722 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,495$1,961 Below Market
- 121,534 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$6,995$3,178 Below Market
- 69,177 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,900$2,577 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Kia Soul searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Kia Soul
Read recent reviews for the Kia Soul
Write a reviewSee all 89 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.489 Reviews
Report abuse
Scott F,10/30/2015
+ 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
We just purchased a 2016 Kia Soul.. After giving several makes and model's much consideration and alot of research we test drove the Soul. My wife and I love it.. Why ? For one this car has a great smooth ride for such a short wheelbase. It's surprisingly quiet as well. We traded a 2011 Hyundai Sonata for this and although it never gave us any trouble this Kia out performed the Sonata in ride and noise level. The base model which we bought has alot of great feature's for the money. The visiblity out of the window's is nice. Your a little higher off the ground than the new sedan's out there. As for the storage space there is plenty for a little car. No, your not going to haul lumber home with it but the rear storage compartment is well thought out. My wife has back problem's and the vehicle height is just right. You don't have to get "down into it". or climb up either. The seat's are firm yet comfortable. It come's with a great warranty as well. Acceleration- It's no speed demon unless you floor it but we were'nt looking for that . At take off it's a little slow at first but does well just the same. The braking is responsive and handling is nice too. There are three levels of steering sensitivity you can control with one button while your driving. Comfort, which give's the steering wheel a more luxury car feeling,, medium,, and sport for a quicker response. It has bluetooth and a ton of nice features in the radio. I'm 54 and have owned everything from 70's Cadillac land yacht's to pickup truck's and I have to say that in initial quality and and all around comfort the Kia Soul is suprisingly smooth and comfortable. It's just plain fun and economical to drive.. UPDATED !! It's been 7 months and we still love this car !! No problem's or complaint's .. Very happy !! UPDATE !! It's been just over one year and nothings changed.. Still a great car !
Related Kia Soul info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Tesla Model S 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2015
- Used Lexus RC 350 2018
- Used Volvo XC60 2016
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2018
- Used BMW M3 2015
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2016
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2013
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2014
- Used Nissan Rogue 2014
- Used Nissan Sentra 2015
- Used Honda HR-V 2017
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used Ford Expedition EL
- Used Honda Fit
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
- Used Toyota Camry Solara
- Used Nissan Juke
- Used Hyundai Sonata
- Used Toyota C-HR
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Mazda RX-8
Shop used models by city
- Used Kia Sportage Silver Spring MD
- Used Kia Forte Bronx NY
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid Orlando FL
- Used Kia Sorento Boston MA
- Used Kia Forte Orange CA
- Used Kia Sportage Bronx NY
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid Tacoma WA
- Used Kia Sportage Baton Rouge LA
- Used Kia Sorento Woodbridge VA
- Used Kia Sportage Nashville TN
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2021 Honda Accord News
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 Cadillac CT6
- 2019 Beetle Convertible
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 XE
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- Jaguar XJ 2019
- 2020 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2020 Ford GT News
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
- 2020 Cadillac CT5