Used 2016 Kia Soul for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado

Bluetooth Connection Alien Ii Black; Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Chevrolet North Denver's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2016 Kia Soul + with 99,986mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Why spend more money than you have to? This Kia Soul will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. Rest assured, this vehicle was well care for. In fact, previous service records are included. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2016 Kia Soul is a pre-owned vehicle. Some vehicles are more of a need-to-have. This one is a absolutely-must-have. If it's looks aren't enough to persuade you, the feel of the powerhouse under the hood most definitely will. More information about the 2016 Kia Soul: The Soul remains one of the more affordable vehicles on the market, priced in line with compact sedans, and it is very well-equipped and quite fuel-efficient. With the Soul's tiny parking footprint, it's easy to maneuver and park, still packing impressive interior space thanks to the boxy profile. Adults can fit comfortably in the back seat, which isn't the case with most other vehicles this size. Safety features also get a boost in the Soul; the stronger structure has already been proven with Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick status plus a federal 5-star overall rating. This model sets itself apart with a feature set unlike other compact cars, improved ride and handling, boxy design opens up lot of passenger space, Trend-setting style, and versatility for cargo All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Kia Soul + with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNDJP3A51G7826613

Stock: G7826613

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-08-2020