This car has most of the things I wanted in a vehicle all put into one. I had been searching and test drove quite a few vehicles and walked away from each disappointed about something. That was not the case with this one. The ride is smooth and the EXCLAIM is very quick. I used to drive a smaller hatchback and got tired of having essentially fall into my car. With the soul, the seats are at waist height and I quite literally just walk into my seat. Just yesterday, I took a friend out in it who owns a truck and he mentioned this very thing. He was saying he has to climb up into his truck and loves that you can just walk into the seat. I said the same thing regarding my golf (as you just read). I also got the Tech Package and I am very pleased with the sound system. It is superb. Definitely not a miss there. The audio controls actually make sense and is very easy to navigate. I test drove some cars that were just way too complicated (looking at you Honda). We don't want complicated while we're driving. I want to push 2 buttons max to get where I want and do what I want. The fuel economy is actually lower than advertised, and that's kind of a bummer. I drive mostly (that's 90%) interstate and am lucky if I break 28 overall. The A/C unit is not what I'd call amazing. There are definitely better A/C units out there. Other than that... very comfortable. Drives great. Turns on a dime (better than my Hatchback did, but the hatchback handled like a dream... cuz it's a hatchback). I am not at all disappointed and would highly recommend it. Also, Kia's warranty kind of tells a story of a company who's not afraid to offer a high warranty because they have faith in their product. Seriously, their warranty is twice as good as anyone else's. Highly recommended.

