  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Soul
  4. Used 2010 Kia Soul
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 Kia Soul Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Soul
5(74%)4(19%)3(6%)2(1%)1(0%)
4.7
221 reviews
Write a review
See all Souls for sale
List Price Range
$6,995 - $7,767
Used Soul for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...45

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I love it!

Wedad, 11/12/2010
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

I had set my heart on a CR-V and then happened to see this car which was sort of similar to it but for about $7 thousand less. I researched its specs then read all the reviews I could find on Edmunds.com & other websites then took it for a test drive. It came out with flying colors- compatible with the CR-V as far as safety, performance, reliability, warranty, fuel economy, the SUV-like seating,and the even better interior & exterior features than the CR-V. The only real difference was the 4X4 drive. I've had it for almost 3 weeks and love it. It rides a bit rough on hard roads because of the big 18" wheels and not-so-good suspension (as the Editors' reviews explained). otherwise, it's perfect for me

Report Abuse

AWESOME!

mountain_kitty, 05/22/2011
26 of 28 people found this review helpful

I love my Soul Plus. It's a blast to drive. It's comfortable. Great sound system and I'm getting between 39 and 41mpg.

Report Abuse

LOVE, love this car!

Birgit White, 10/24/2016
+ 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A)
26 of 28 people found this review helpful

Awesome dependability. Great both in the city with a tight turning radius and on the highway with its peppy acceleration. Great in the crappy weather. The only issue I have ever had is that the paint chips easily. Have had the car for over 6 years, 130,000 miles.... Have spent less than $3000 maintenance. And that's including tires, brakes, oil changes, timing belt and transmission flush.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

best car I've owned

huser20, 06/06/2013
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

I bought my car with 5 miles on it and I've owned it for 3.5 years now...42,000 miles on it now and I've never had one thing wrong with it. Best car I've owned and I truly don't have one complaint. Just do regular maintenance you're good to go!!

Report Abuse

Luvin my hamster ride!

gmom, 09/27/2010
13 of 15 people found this review helpful

I did a lot of research before I decided on the Kia Soul. I am LOVING IT! I've had it six weeks and already have a little over 3800 miles on it. It's fun to drive. My picky husband even likes to drive it. We are in our late 40's and we see more people our age driving the Soul. Not just for the 20 somethings.

Report Abuse
12345...45
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Souls for sale

Related Used 2010 Kia Soul info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles