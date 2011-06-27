Used 2010 Kia Soul Consumer Reviews
I love it!
I had set my heart on a CR-V and then happened to see this car which was sort of similar to it but for about $7 thousand less. I researched its specs then read all the reviews I could find on Edmunds.com & other websites then took it for a test drive. It came out with flying colors- compatible with the CR-V as far as safety, performance, reliability, warranty, fuel economy, the SUV-like seating,and the even better interior & exterior features than the CR-V. The only real difference was the 4X4 drive. I've had it for almost 3 weeks and love it. It rides a bit rough on hard roads because of the big 18" wheels and not-so-good suspension (as the Editors' reviews explained). otherwise, it's perfect for me
AWESOME!
I love my Soul Plus. It's a blast to drive. It's comfortable. Great sound system and I'm getting between 39 and 41mpg.
LOVE, love this car!
Awesome dependability. Great both in the city with a tight turning radius and on the highway with its peppy acceleration. Great in the crappy weather. The only issue I have ever had is that the paint chips easily. Have had the car for over 6 years, 130,000 miles.... Have spent less than $3000 maintenance. And that's including tires, brakes, oil changes, timing belt and transmission flush.
best car I've owned
I bought my car with 5 miles on it and I've owned it for 3.5 years now...42,000 miles on it now and I've never had one thing wrong with it. Best car I've owned and I truly don't have one complaint. Just do regular maintenance you're good to go!!
Luvin my hamster ride!
I did a lot of research before I decided on the Kia Soul. I am LOVING IT! I've had it six weeks and already have a little over 3800 miles on it. It's fun to drive. My picky husband even likes to drive it. We are in our late 40's and we see more people our age driving the Soul. Not just for the 20 somethings.
