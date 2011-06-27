Estimated values
2010 Kia Soul ! 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,418
|$4,673
|$5,506
|Clean
|$3,158
|$4,328
|$5,096
|Average
|$2,639
|$3,638
|$4,277
|Rough
|$2,120
|$2,948
|$3,457
Estimated values
2010 Kia Soul 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,563
|$3,494
|$4,111
|Clean
|$2,369
|$3,236
|$3,805
|Average
|$1,979
|$2,720
|$3,194
|Rough
|$1,590
|$2,204
|$2,582
Estimated values
2010 Kia Soul + 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,005
|$4,237
|$5,051
|Clean
|$2,777
|$3,924
|$4,675
|Average
|$2,320
|$3,298
|$3,924
|Rough
|$1,864
|$2,673
|$3,172
Estimated values
2010 Kia Soul Sport 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,389
|$4,786
|$5,709
|Clean
|$3,132
|$4,432
|$5,285
|Average
|$2,617
|$3,725
|$4,435
|Rough
|$2,102
|$3,019
|$3,585
Estimated values
2010 Kia Soul + 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,995
|$4,115
|$4,858
|Clean
|$2,768
|$3,811
|$4,497
|Average
|$2,313
|$3,203
|$3,774
|Rough
|$1,858
|$2,596
|$3,051
Estimated values
2010 Kia Soul ! 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,380
|$3,035
|$3,475
|Clean
|$2,199
|$2,811
|$3,216
|Average
|$1,838
|$2,363
|$2,699
|Rough
|$1,476
|$1,914
|$2,182
Estimated values
2010 Kia Soul Sport 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,294
|$4,661
|$5,565
|Clean
|$3,044
|$4,317
|$5,151
|Average
|$2,544
|$3,629
|$4,323
|Rough
|$2,043
|$2,940
|$3,495