Used 2010 Kia Soul Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
$13,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$13,300
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$13,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.2/393.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$13,300
Torque115 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower122 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$13,300
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$13,300
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$13,300
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$13,300
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$13,300
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$13,300
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$13,300
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$13,300
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Measurements
Front track61.8 in.
$13,300
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity53.4 cu.ft.
Length161.6 in.
Curb weight2560 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height63.4 in.
EPA interior volume126 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width70.3 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$13,300
Exterior Colors
  • Clear White
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Shadow Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$13,300
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
P195/65R15 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$13,300
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$13,300
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
