I come from a dealership family and we currently own several vehicles in our household plus 4 motorcycles so I switch cars frequently. I'm an "auto-holic" with lots of experience with all types : sports, sedans, trucks, SUV's, etc., everything from luxury to econo, 4-banger to V8, stick to automatic, and foreign & domestic. I recently wanted a car with better MPG for work but had a limited budget. I obsessively shopped online for vehicles that I was already familiar with and could afford but had never even considered a Kia Rondo. Frankly, there aren't enough of them on the USA roads to even notice (though more popular in Canada). When I saw an ad for an '08 with 68K miles & competitive price, I agreed to look at it per the urging of my husband and mechanic-son. Was so unimpressed with the exterior that I was hesitant to drive it, but when I did, WOW, I was almost embarrassed for overlooking this gem for many years! It was extremely responsive, nimble, comfortable, more than enough power with V6 for competitive, congested highway driving, SUPER smooth transmission and handling, all the creature comforts (leather, sunroof, 6-CD stereo, Aux jacks, etc), and awesome visibility, 3 rows - 2 fold flat for much cargo space. Handles like a much newer car, feels solid, and zero performance or reliability hiccups. The Rondo is quiet, too, transferring very little road noise to the interior. For my needs in congested city traffic, and high-speed long distance driving, this car has not disappointed! When I hit the gas, it instantly gives me what I need for passing and maneuvering. I only wish it were brand new so I could keep it longer because they're not sold in USA anymore :-( But from where I am, might travel to Canada for a newer one to enjoy longer. MPG is impressive at 25city/29hwy, much better than advertised, and I am NOT easy on the accelerator. I have owned this Rondo for 6 months now and it is currently my favorite car to drive. Cars currently in my household are Chevy Bronco, 2x Nissan Maxima, Mitsubishi Outlander, Mazda B2000 truck, Cadillac CTS, and my personal fav Kia Rondo. I wrote this review because I feel the vehicle never got the recognition it deserved and was seriously overlooked.

