Used 2007 Kia Rondo for Sale Near Me

Taylor Kia of Findlay - Findlay / Ohio

<b>Equipment</b> This Kia Rondo has a 2.4 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Front wheel drive on the Kia Rondo gives you better traction and better fuel economy. The Kia Rondo gleams with a flashy red exterior. Easily set your speed in this vehicle with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. The fog lights cut through the weather so you can see what's ahead. This unit is equipped with a gasoline engine. Light weight alloy wheels on it are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. Get the whole family to events in this minivan. <b>Packages</b> PREMIUM PKG: pwr sunroof; Infinity AM/FM stereo w/6 disc in-dash CD changer; (10) speakers w/subwoofer. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Kia Rondo EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNAFG525877095188

Stock: F11544A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-05-2020