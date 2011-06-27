Used 2008 Kia Rondo for Sale

  • $5,495

    2008 Kia Rondo EX

    81,500 miles
    3 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut

    For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Kia Rondo EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNAFG526087200431
    Stock: 200431A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,977

    2008 Kia Rondo LX

    148,469 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Todd Wenzel Buick GMC - Grand Rapids / Michigan

    Wholesale to the Public' offers consumers the ability to purchase a vehicle at pre-auction pricing. The vehicle is likely to have mechanical and body issues/defects. All vehicles sold as 'Wholesale to the Public' are sold AS-IS; meaning there is no expressed or implied warranty toward the condition of the vehicle. 'AS-IS' applies to both the mechanical and cosmetic condition of the vehicle. The cost for any and all repairs on AS-IS vehicles falls to the responsibility of the purchaser of the vehicle. Todd Wenzel Buick/GMC is not liable for any repairs or the condition of any vehicle listed as 'Wholesale to the Public.' Clean CARFAX. Volcanic Red 2008 Kia Rondo LX 2.7L V6 DOHC 24V. 18/26 City/Highway MPG. When you do business with Todd Wenzel, we want you to have a premium experience; that is why we offer the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program to our customers. With the Todd Wenzel Platinum Rewards Program, we reward you for doing business with us. You can expect to receive VIP service like free multi point inspections and on demand courtesy vehicles at no charge. Purchase a GM Certified Pre-Owned vehicle and you'll also receive Free Platinum Cleans and earn My GM Rewards points for purchases of GM products and services to redeem for discounts on future purchases and services. It's that simple. Learn more at toddwenzelplatinum.com.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Kia Rondo LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNAFG526987136728
    Stock: T00130B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-15-2020

  • $3,499

    2008 Kia Rondo LX

    188,488 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    S & S Motors - El Paso / Texas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Kia Rondo LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNAFG526687135049
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,364

    2007 Kia Rondo EX

    112,991 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Taylor Kia of Findlay - Findlay / Ohio

    <b>Equipment</b> This Kia Rondo has a 2.4 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Front wheel drive on the Kia Rondo gives you better traction and better fuel economy. The Kia Rondo gleams with a flashy red exterior. Easily set your speed in this vehicle with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. The fog lights cut through the weather so you can see what's ahead. This unit is equipped with a gasoline engine. Light weight alloy wheels on it are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. Get the whole family to events in this minivan. <b>Packages</b> PREMIUM PKG: pwr sunroof; Infinity AM/FM stereo w/6 disc in-dash CD changer; (10) speakers w/subwoofer. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Kia Rondo EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNAFG525877095188
    Stock: F11544A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-05-2020

  • $3,495

    2007 Kia Rondo LX

    226,629 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Fred Beans Chevrolet - Doylestown / Pennsylvania

    *SUPER VALUE! Good Forward Visibility! Easy in and out of the vehicle!*Front wheel drive, 2.7L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine, AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: (4) speakers, 60/40 split flat-folding 2nd row seat, 50/50 SPLIT FOLD 3RD ROW SEAT and MORE!30-Day 50/50 Powertrain Warranty Up to 1,000 Miles!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Kia Rondo LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNAFG526977069644
    Stock: C003023
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-13-2020

  • Price Drop
    $4,995

    2007 Kia Rondo LX

    85,555 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania

    *E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com* *ALL CREDIT APPROVED! DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER - *ADVERTISED PRICE EXCLUDES REGISTRATION, TAX AND FINANCE CHARGES. ADVERTISED SPECIAL OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE AND CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER. ADVERTISED VEHICLES AND ALL INFORMATION MAY BE SOLELY USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND AS A GENERAL REFERENCE AND GUIDE AND REPRESENTATION OF OUR PAST PHYSICAL INVENTORY AND SIMILAR VEHICLES IN OUR LOT. NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Kia Rondo LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNAFG525177025953
    Stock: 7386
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,000

    2007 Kia Rondo LX

    105,621 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Jeff D'Ambrosio FIAT of the Main Line - Malvern / Pennsylvania

    Silver 2007 Kia Rondo LX FWD 5-Speed Automatic 2.7L V6 DOHC 24V * CLEAN CAR FAX *, * New State Inspection & Emissions! *, Rondo LX, 4D Wagon, 2.7L V6 DOHC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic, Silver.Recent Arrival! 20/27 City/Highway MPGThis vehicle is located at Jeff D'Ambrosio Suzuki in Frazer. Please call 610-251-0900 to schedule a test drive today.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Kia Rondo LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNAFG526X77118916
    Stock: T15467
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-21-2020

  • $3,387

    2009 Kia Rondo LX

    143,407 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Tooele Chevrolet Buick - Tooele / Utah

    7 DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE / 30 DAY EXCHANGE on eligible pre-owned vehicles. One Low Upfront Price... no haggle, no hassle! 2009 Kia Rondo LX, 4D Wagon, 2.4L I4 DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Java, beige Cloth. 20/27 City/Highway MPG Tooele Motor Company - A New Company, A New Philosophy OUR 7 BRAND PROMISES: - One Low Price, Plain & Simple Always - Relaxed Shopping Experience - Financial Solutions for Today and Your Future - Real Cash Value for your Trade - The Right Vehicles at the Right Time - You Cant Buy the Wrong Vehicle - Dependable Service to Meet Your Needs Non-Commissioned Professional Sales Staff, so you can expect a no-pressure, relaxed car buying experience from start to finish. Actual price may differ for various reasons, including but not limited to, manufacturer eligibility requirements, manufacturer rebates, special limited time offers, and dealer incentives. Listed price for the vehicle does not include government fees, taxes, $297.50 document fee, title and licensing fees. All prices, specifications and are availability subject to change. Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on our website, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Not responsible for typographical errors. Always contact dealer for most current information.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Kia Rondo LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNAFG528497238408
    Stock: C1384B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-16-2020

  • Price Drop
    $3,544

    2009 Kia Rondo LX

    132,569 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Serra Subaru of Traverse City - Traverse City / Michigan

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Kia Rondo LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNAFG528X97221435
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,400

    2009 Kia Rondo LX

    130,493 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Glassman Auto Group - Southfield / Michigan

    Rondo LX, 4D Wagon, 2.4L I4 DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Silver.Here at Glassman Automotive we believe in delivering superior service and respect for our customers time. With Glassman Assurance you can expect us to go above and beyond your expectations. We don't want to sell you a car we want to ''Help you buy one''. *POSTED PRICING IS EXCLUSIVE FOR INTERNET CUSTOMERS. *POSTED PRICING IS VALID ONLY UPON PRESENTATION OF THIS AD PRIOR TO DELIVERY.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Kia Rondo LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNAFG528397277409
    Stock: 7277409
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-15-2020

