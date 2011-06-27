Estimated values
2008 Kia Rondo LX 4dr Wagon (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,836
|$2,698
|$3,166
|Clean
|$1,674
|$2,467
|$2,897
|Average
|$1,351
|$2,007
|$2,361
|Rough
|$1,028
|$1,546
|$1,824
Estimated values
2008 Kia Rondo EX 4dr Wagon (2.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,265
|$3,435
|$4,069
|Clean
|$2,065
|$3,142
|$3,724
|Average
|$1,667
|$2,555
|$3,034
|Rough
|$1,268
|$1,969
|$2,344
Estimated values
2008 Kia Rondo EX 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,446
|$3,459
|$4,010
|Clean
|$2,231
|$3,164
|$3,670
|Average
|$1,800
|$2,573
|$2,990
|Rough
|$1,369
|$1,982
|$2,310
Estimated values
2008 Kia Rondo LX 4dr Wagon w/AC (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,060
|$3,180
|$3,786
|Clean
|$1,879
|$2,909
|$3,465
|Average
|$1,516
|$2,366
|$2,823
|Rough
|$1,154
|$1,823
|$2,181
Estimated values
2008 Kia Rondo LX 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,090
|$3,467
|$4,210
|Clean
|$1,906
|$3,171
|$3,853
|Average
|$1,538
|$2,579
|$3,139
|Rough
|$1,170
|$1,987
|$2,425