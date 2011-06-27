  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Rondo
  4. Used 2007 Kia Rondo
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(108)
Appraise this car

2007 Kia Rondo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Many features for an affordable price, choice of four- or six-cylinder engine, optional seven-passenger seating, long warranty coverage.
  • Cramped third-row seat, adequate but not compelling performance.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
Kia Rondo for Sale
2009
2008
2007
List Price Estimate
$2,087 - $3,800
Used Rondo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Essentially a compact minivan, the 2007 Kia Rondo is one of only a few vehicles in this segment currently on sale in the U.S. Though the little van does offer a compelling combination of versatility and value for smaller families, we're unsure if Americans are willing to forgo Siennas and Odysseys in favor of the Rondo.

Vehicle overview

Kia calls the all-new 2007 Rondo a crossover utility vehicle. Essentially a mini-minivan, the Rondo offers much of the flexibility and passenger-hauling abilities of a larger minivan without the not-so-mini size and price tag.

For shoppers with smaller or young families, the vehicle's low base price (under $20,000) and seven-passenger seating option make it impossible to ignore. Both the second- and optional third-row seats fold flat for maximum cargo carrying, and the third row has a 50/50 split. Accompanying those folding seats are an abundance of cupholders and storage bins that make the Rondo's interior that much more useful.

These smaller "space wagon MPVs" are quite popular in Europe and Asia. In fact, the Kia Rondo has been on sale as the Kia Carens in these markets. Older variants of that vehicle received tepid reviews in the past but Kia has clearly applied its affordability/value formula to the redesigned Carens, and that carries over nicely to the Rondo. Foreign reviews tout the compact minivan as a "bargain," which makes perfect sense given what we know about Kias sold here in the U.S.

It's hard to nail the Kia Rondo down to a specific vehicle category but its closest competitor would have to be the Mazda 5. The Rondo is slightly taller and wider than the Mazda and it offers the choice of a four- or six-cylinder engine. Other competitors might include the Chevrolet HHR, the short-wheelbase Dodge Caravan or perhaps a crossover SUV like the Toyota RAV4 Limited with its third-row seat.

In the end, we expect that most customers will cross shop the 2007 Kia Rondo with more traditional wagons and sedans. If spending as little money as possible, seven-passenger seating and a nimble size are your highest priorities, you should add the Rondo to your short list in a hurry. However, if you're willing to pay a little more in exchange for a truly roomy interior, a Honda, Toyota or even a Kia minivan would probably work better for your family.

2007 Kia Rondo models

The 2007 Kia Rondo is offered in LX and EX trims. Base LX models feature 16-inch alloy wheels, a CD player, full power accessories, a height-adjustable driver seat and a 60/40-split folding rear seat. All Rondos come standard with air-conditioning except the base LX. EX versions add interior features like upgraded cloth covering the seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, lighted vanity mirrors and an MP3-capable audio system with additional speakers and steering-wheel-mounted controls. Exterior enhancements on the EX include 17-inch wheels, chrome door handles, roof rails, body-side molding and a crossbar on the grille.

Options include a third row of seating, a convenience package on the LX and a leather package and Premium package for the EX. The LX Convenience Package includes remote entry and cruise control. The EX leather package adds heated leather seats and the EX Premium Package adds an upgraded Infinity sound system and a sunroof.

2007 Highlights

Although it's been on sale in other parts of the world under a different name, the 2007 Kia Rondo is all new for the U.S. Its proportions are more like a small minivan, but Kia is calling the all-new 2007 Rondo a sporty crossover vehicle.

Performance & mpg

All Kia Rondos are front-wheel drive and are equipped with either a four- or six-cylinder engine. The Rondo shares its basic mechanical architecture with the Kia Optima and therefore has the same engine choices. Four-cylinder versions come with a 2.4-liter inline-4 and a four-speed automatic transmission. That engine is good for 162 horsepower and 164 pound-feet of torque. The V6 displaces 2.7 liters and comes with a five-speed automatic transmission. That engine is good for 182 hp and 182 lb-ft of torque, which is slightly less powerful than the same engine as found in the Optima. Even though the option of a V6 will appeal to many buyers, that engine is still smaller and less powerful than those in many of the vehicles the Rondo will be compared to. Those who want a little more control will be happy to know that both transmissions feature a Sportmatic feature that lets the driver select their own gear.

Safety

All Kia Rondos come with plenty of safety features. Front-seat mounted airbags, side-curtain airbags for all three rows, electronic stability control, antilock disc brakes and a tire-pressure monitoring system are all standard.

Driving

Although the 2007 Kia Rondo feels adequately powered off the line, passing power is somewhat lacking with both the 2.4-liter four and the V6. The V6 especially seems to run out of breath as the revs climb, and the manual mode on the automatic is needed for any sort of spirited driving. While not the most powerful engines on the block, both deliver smooth acceleration and are quiet when cruising on the highway. Thanks to quick steering, the Rondo can feel somewhat sporty, although there can be excessive body roll when cornering.

Read our 2007 Kia Rondo Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

Interior

With the Kia Rondo, the most unique or special feature is the fact that the somewhat smallish wagon/van offers the option of seven-passenger seating. Having that kind of flexibility will certainly be a selling point for some shoppers. Adding to the Rondo's versatility is the fact that the second-row seats split 60/40 and can fold flat into the floor. The optional third row of seats split 50/50 and can also fold flat, giving the Rondo a completely flat floor when cargo-hauling is needed. Be aware, however, that the third-row seat is very cramped and is suitable for small children only.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Kia Rondo.

5(67%)
4(26%)
3(4%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.6
108 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 108 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Power to Surprise? How about Amaze!
Baltojeff,01/10/2007
This is a very well built vehicle. The first thing I noticed was the quality of the interior. It was completely above my expectations for a KIA. Very "touch friendly" and well laid out. The leg room in the 2nd row was probably the clincher. I cross-shopped the RAV4, CR-V, Pilot, Highlander, Equinox, CX-7, Santa Fe, Outlander and a couple of others. There was just no comparison. I also have the 7 seat model (which satisfied our need for 6+ seats), and even loaded it is very comfortable. The driving dynamics are also much better than expected. Great pickup on the v6, easy highway cruising, very commanding view of the road. We took a 900 mile trip the day after we took delivery. Grade: A+!
Christmas Kia
wibigboi64,12/27/2006
I although I have only had the Rondo for a week I am completely satisfied with this vehicle. Having come from a 2006 Chev HHR, I was worried about giving up ride quality and low noise levels. I am glad to report that with the Rondo you do not have to sacrifice at all. The interior is quiet at highways speeds and the ride is wonderful...feels like a near luxury car and the handling is very competent. I would highly recommend this car to friends and family. So far the mpg has been in the mid 20's mixed highway and severe stop and go city traffic.
Great Economical Family Vehicle
Jason Robinson,03/19/2016
LX 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
We are the second owners. First owner was an Idaho Ed. Association rep that drove it around Idaho, so it got almost all highway miles from 0miles till we bought it at 110k. Since we bought it, we have driven to Austin, TX (from Boise.... with a 3yr old and a 1yr old) and to San Francisco from Boise (again, with a 3rd old and a 1yr old). But for the other 99% of the time, the Kia was a city car, shuttling my wife and kids across the city and back again. On a per mile basis, the car has spent ~61% of its time with us on city driving, and ~39% highway (very rough guess). About Acceleration: This is a gas sipper, but don't let that fool you, it really can get up and go. You can chirp the wheels on a turn if you mash the gas. The manual override shifting is a bit too much fun (could be too fun for teens I suppose, but it is a Kia, so they can't get into too much trouble). About Speed: Don't let an inline 4 cylinder fool you. This car can tick off those road trip miles. On our Texas road trip, between New Mexico and the hundreds of miles of nothing in North West Texas, we were getting passed often...... and that is while we were going 90mph! Even 90mph isn't fast enough for some people in Texas. Who can blame them. That was a solid 7hrs of absolutely nothing to see. For one brief stretch I had the car up to 110mph (clocked via GPS) so I know this sucker can go even with a fully loaded car. About MPG: This thing is fantastic on MPG. We tracked mileage on Fuely.com for every fillup. For most of our use, the car was driven in city driving; the worst mileage possible. Crossing the city, sitting at stop lights, stop and go etc etc, over and over again. Even in those situations it still got 18mpg. Imagine that... 18mpg is the worst this car can possibly do. The best was 34mpg on the long Texas trip. The faster you go, especially over ~55mph, the worse the mileage because wind resistance increases with the square of the speed. As a result, this little 4 banger was working pretty hard to get us up to 100mph, probably above 5k RPM. As a result, for that stretch of road, it got about 10mpg. On the other hand, my 1990 Chevy Suburban 6L v8 gets 8mpg no matter how fast or where you drive. So it could be worse... you could be filling up my truck! About Babies & Car seats: The Kia Rondo has the Latch system, so modern child seats are easy as cake to take in, out, in, out, move to the other side, and back over again, etc. I love the latch system. If you have child car seats, you will love the Kia and the Latch system. About Storage: Yes this is a compact car, but man does Kia know how to maximize storage in this frame. With a hatchback and fold down second row of seats, I transported a table saw, a miter saw, shop vac, and compressor while I worked as a carpenter. This thing has a lot of room back there. With the seats up, the truck is still pretty spacious. It fit all the suitcases and stuff needed to take a 8 day road trip to Texas and back for 4 people, including a baby stroller and two child car seats. The trunk has two large storage compartments and two side smaller compartments for even more stuff. Some people are afraid to leave cameras or purses in a vehicle that doesn't have a separate locking trunk. The trunk compartments don't lock, but no one suspected that I had a DSLR, a laptop, and other camera equipment in this vehicle because theses were stowed out of sight in the below trunk storage. The Kia also has a standard luggage rack on the roof, so many common car top carriers, bike racks, etc, can be installed for even more storage. About Technology: We had a base model, so there wasn't a lot of frills here. Standard CD player and radio. No XM, no bluetooth. No USB ports or AUX input for the stereo. No No DVD player or dual zone stereos / AUX inputs. But you can pay several thousand dollars more for those features. My family is practically a professional road trip family, so we don't need to be cocooned in our own little entertainment world, even for 3 days of driving. Talk, listen to audio books, look at the scenery or nap (for passengers). Nothing wrong with those options. No review cameras or parking assist. But I know how to drive and park, so I don't really need to car to do that for me. These extra frills
We love our Kia Rondo!
Bob Crepeau,01/02/2007
This is just what we needed! We are a retired younger couple who are on the go...but I need a 'lay-down' space for me in the back for long trips. We wanted a foreign car and the Kia Rondo is just perfect for us. It is zippy, comfortable, pretty inside and out and the 60/40 seating configuration is perfect for us 'empty-nesters'. The cost was within our price-range as well.
See all 108 reviews of the 2007 Kia Rondo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2007 Kia Rondo features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2007 Kia Rondo
More About This Model

It's not an easy thing to get people interested in practicality, but the 2007 Kia Rondo does its best. The Rondo has all the right numbers that add up to something we can all recognize as practical goodness: the whole matrix of five-door hatchback, seven-passenger capacity, V6 power and a price under $25,000.

See, your attention is wandering already.

But as soon as you figure out that the Kia Rondo is the practical version of what all of America wants to drive, then you start listening. It might seem plain and anonymous, yet the 2008 Kia Rondo is the right-size version of the car-based crossover sport-utility. The Rondo delivers practicality without pretense, as if it were trying to be the Volkswagen Beetle of a new genre.

Does downsizing have an upside?
Based on the well-regarded Kia Optima sedan, the front-wheel-drive Rondo is the third generation of a vehicle known as the Kia Carens to the rest of the world, where it competes in a thriving segment of compact multipurpose vehicles (MPV). Kia has brought it to America in order to capitalize on the trend toward downsized family-friendly utility vehicles.

Though the Rondo's only direct competitor here is the Mazda 5, it goes up against a slew of crossovers that promise carlike driving characteristics and varied levels of interior utility. The Rondo is set apart by optional seating for seven, the choice between inline-4 and V6 engines, and a high value quotient when cost and Kia's generous warranty are factored together.

The concept is sound, but there's still a question as to whether the Rondo is slightly ahead of a rising curve or just a footnote to the crossover craze. So far, Americans have preferred their crossovers to look like SUVs or trucks (GMC Acadia, Mazda CX-7), or have a nostalgic twist (Chevy HHR, Chrysler PT Cruiser). In contrast, the Kia Rondo makes its statement with sensible engineering and an affordable price.

The pricing is pretty aggressive. The Rondo starts at just over $16,000 for the LX model with its four-cylinder engine. The LX V6 begins at just under $19,000 and finally the upper-class EX V6 stickers at $20,195. Fully optioned, our EX V6 test vehicle bottom-lined at a very attractive $22,495. This is a provocative price in a market where the price of a Honda CR-V or Toyota RAV4 can approach $30,000.

Imagine a powerful Kia
Don't confuse power with powerful, even though the Rondo's all-aluminum, twin-cam V6's 182 horsepower places it at the top of its class. Our test ute averaged some 8.7 seconds to accelerate to 60 mph, an eternity these days. Yet there's nothing else in its class with as much go-power, and the V6's responsive throttle and absence of harshness make it feel stronger than the numbers suggest.

The Rondo's quarter-mile performance hardly strained our necks, as it clocked in with 16.8 seconds at 82.6 mph. Yet again, the V6 proved to be a good fit in this 3,709-pound vehicle, keeping it afloat in the maelstrom of urban traffic. We wanted more power, of course, but the V6 never forced us to slink shamefully into the slow lane.

A five-speed automatic is the only transmission choice for the V6 engine (the 162-hp inline-4 is matched with a four-speed automatic), but who wants to shift a vehicle designed for stop-and-go utility? Fuel mileage is average, though the tall 5th gear helps the Rondo V6 achieve almost the same EPA-rated mileage (20 mpg city/27 mpg highway) as the Rondo four-cylinder (21 mpg city/29 mpg highway).

Dressing up the wagon
Kia's designers have done a credible job of camouflaging the boxiness of this nearly 15-foot-long wagon. It looks a little like Kia's Sedona minivan, but the well-chiseled body panels, carlike nose, swept-back windshield, curved roof line and hinge-operated rear doors give the Rondo a unique, if somewhat anonymous, character.

The Rondo is about 2 inches shorter from nose to tail than the Mazda 5, stands about an inch taller and is slightly heavier. Another competitor might be the Dodge Caliber, but it's smaller than the Rondo by about 6 inches in length and 5 inches in height. Size matters most, however, when it's on the move, and the Rondo's compact dimensions allow it to slip easily through crowded parking lots and up narrow city streets.

There's nothing goofy or awkward in the Rondo's overall look, but there's also little to captivate the mind's eye. It might just be the perfect getaway car for a seven-member gang. Eyewitnesses would have a hard time describing it to the cops.

Dividing up the box
A multipurpose vehicle justifies its existence from the inside, and the Rondo makes a good argument for the type. Its cockpit is logically laid out, the seating is comfortable and hauling room is both generous and variable. There are lots of cupholders (up to 10!) and storage compartments, though navigation and multimedia systems are not yet being offered.

Most Rondos will likely be sold as five-seaters; we tested a seven-seater. The second row slides back and forth and the seatbacks tilt, so it's easy to climb into the optional third row. There's plenty of headroom back there, but the proximity of the seats to the rear window makes it a questionable place to transport precious cargo. There's no LATCH child-seat anchor back there either, which suggests it's not a place for little kids. When not being used, the third row folds flat in a 50/50 split, increasing the 6.5 cubic feet of cargo volume behind the third row to 31.7 cubic feet of luggage room behind the second row of seats. The second-row seats have a 60/40 split and also fold flat.

Safety has become a major selling point for Kia in recent years, and the Rondo supplies a high level of standard measures, including front- and side-impact airbags for the front seats and two full-length side curtain airbags, augmented by ABS and electronic stability control.

Take it easy, rider
The Rondo gets down the road securely and comfortably, with the fully independent suspension doing a good job of moderating body roll and damping impacts from the road. Braking distances are average, but the pedal action is nicely linear and gives the driver confidence that the Rondo will stop when required.

Even though it has a tall roof line, the Rondo squats low to the ground and never feels tippy in the corners. The driver sits in a commanding position with excellent sight lines fore and aft, so negotiating through traffic or backing up into a parking spot is nearly as easy as it would be in a passenger car.

At higher speeds, the tires feel a bit overwhelmed by the car's 3,704-pound mass, but never to the point that control is threatened. The Rondo doesn't handle quite as nimbly as the Mazda 5, but it's easy and intuitive to drive.

We tallied few complaints during our test. There's lots of wind noise around the A-pillars at highway speeds and the swing-out rear doors made entry and exit for passengers a bit of a chore in tight parking spots.

Sense and sensibility
The 2008 Kia Rondo shouldn't have gotten our attention, but it did. Despite a lack of distinction in the way it looks or drives, we liked it because of its unpretentious personality. It goes everywhere, does as it's told and comes back ready for more the next day.

It makes you feel pretty good when you can walk into the garage and find a vehicle that can get through the day without a bit of drama. Practicality without pretense is a good thing.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Second Opinions


Director of Vehicle Testing Dan Edmunds says:
To me, Kia's new Rondo is one of those inside-out multiuse vehicles that crop up from time to time. Remember the Nissan Stanza or the Mitsubishi Expo LRV? I didn't think so.

The Rondo doesn't look particularly good or have familiar proportions, so it's hard to know how to talk about it or what to compare it to. Is it an ultra-small minivan? But where are the sliding rear doors? Is it a wagon? But it sure is tall. How about a CUV? There isn't anything remotely off-road about this Kia and all-wheel drive isn't in the cards.

Whatever the Rondo is, the folks at Kia did a pretty good job with it. The interior is well-trimmed and attractive, and the controls are simple and easy to operate. While the Rondo isn't particularly sporty, its handling is sound and it has a well-controlled ride that isn't overly mushy. In short, it's a decent car/van/wagon.

But a third-row seat? My wife took one look at it and nixed my request for our girls to try it out on a recent trip. She didn't like the proximity of their noggins to the rear glass. Grown adults don't exactly fit back there either, although access is good via a neat slide-and-fold second row.

In Europe or Asia, the Rondo has been sold as the Kia Carens since 1999. In those places people understand this market segment, and the Carens has been quite successful. While the Rondo is generally a good piece, I'm not sure it'll do as well here. When it comes to family hauling chores, Americans don't seem to speak the same automotive language.

Used 2007 Kia Rondo Overview

The Used 2007 Kia Rondo is offered in the following submodels: Rondo Wagon. Available styles include LX 4dr Wagon w/Popular Equipment (2.4L 4cyl 4A), EX 4dr Wagon (2.7L 6cyl 5A), LX 4dr Wagon w/Popular Equipment (2.7L 6cyl 5A), LX 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and EX 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Kia Rondo?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Kia Rondos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Kia Rondo for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Kia Rondo.

Can't find a used 2007 Kia Rondos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Kia Rondo for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $10,483.

Find a used Kia for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,120.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia Rondo for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,042.

Find a used certified pre-owned Kia for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $19,252.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Kia Rondo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Kia lease specials
Check out Kia Rondo lease specials

Related Used 2007 Kia Rondo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles