Used 2009 Kia Rondo for Sale Near Me

Tooele Chevrolet Buick - Tooele / Utah

2009 Kia Rondo LX, 4D Wagon, 2.4L I4 DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Java, beige Cloth. 20/27 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Kia Rondo LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNAFG528497238408

Stock: C1384B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-16-2020