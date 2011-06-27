The Fisker Karma was a six-figure sport sedan with an unusual plug-in hybrid powertrain hidden under a sleek, slippery exterior. A pair of electric motors drove the rear wheels and offered an EPA-estimated 33 miles of EV-only range.

Once the rechargeable hybrid battery pack was depleted, a General Motors-sourced turbocharged four-cylinder engine kicked in to supply electric power. A touted 0-60 mph time of 6.3 seconds was quick but well behind the explosive acceleration of the fully electric Tesla Model S, which was released the same year.

The Fisker Karma had stunning looks but suffered from a cramped cabin and unrefined (and surprisingly thirsty) powertrain — two drawbacks not shared with its more famous and arguably more forward-thinking competitor. Fisker built a couple thousand examples over the next few years before declaring bankruptcy and shuttering production. Chinese conglomerate Wanxiang Group picked up the remains of Fisker Automotive in 2014 and renamed it Karma Automotive.

The first vehicle out the door was little more than an updated version of the Fisker Karma, now called the Karma Revero. An updated model called the Karma Revero GT debuted in 2020. Instead of the GM four-cylinder, it has a turbocharged three-cylinder that also powers the BMW i8 sports car.

For the future, Karma Automotive plans on releasing two new automobiles to serve as entry points for the brand. The so-called GS line will usher in a series of eco-conscious sedans that will slot under the Karma Revero in terms of price. The GS-6 will be a plug-in hybrid like its more expensive sibling and will be driven by the same powertrain. The GSe-6 should be similar from a size and style perspective, but it will be Karma's first fully electric vehicle.