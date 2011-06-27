Overall rating

Audi's S series models are a happy middle ground between the mainstream A models, such as the A4 and A7, and the more berserk, high-performance RS editions. The 2019 Audi S3, for example, gives drivers an extra serving of handling, performance and technology compared to the A models, without the higher price and everyday comfort compromises that mark the RS cars.

Like the A3, the S3 is a gateway into the Audi brand, an "entry-level" model, if such a thing can be said of a car that starts around $45,000. Its smaller shape and footprint come from its close relationship to the Volkswagen Golf, and that's not a bad thing. The Golf remains one of our favorite hatchbacks, and the S3 cranks up the VW formula with ruder performance and a trunk. The S3's compact profile makes it an ideal choice for buyers who want a premium brand and premium performance but don't need the larger, longer S4 sedan.

So what does the S3 give you that the A3 doesn't? To start, the S3 comes standard with Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system, which is optional on the A3. There's also significantly more power (more than 100 additional horsepower), more high-performance options such as larger brakes and adaptive suspension dampers, and enhanced technology and infotainment features.

Today's landscape of "entry-level" luxury performance is hotter than ever, though. And in light of new and updated entries such as the Mercedes-Benz A-Class and the BMW 2 Series, the S3 already looks a bit creaky; it hasn't had a notable upgrade since its debut in 2015. But if you're seeking a small sport sedan that straddles the line between orderly and outrageous, the S3 still fits the bill.