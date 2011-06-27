2019 Audi S3
What’s new
- The Audi S3 carries over into 2019 without significant changes
- Part of the first Audi S3 generation introduced in the United States in 2015
Pros & Cons
- Powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine
- Upscale interior that looks and feels expensive
- Precise handling that makes it a joy to drive on twisty roads
- Standard all-wheel drive for enhanced traction
- Trunk won't fit much more than a couple of small suitcases
- Adults will feel cramped in the back seat
- No manual transmission option
Which S3 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Audi's S series models are a happy middle ground between the mainstream A models, such as the A4 and A7, and the more berserk, high-performance RS editions. The 2019 Audi S3, for example, gives drivers an extra serving of handling, performance and technology compared to the A models, without the higher price and everyday comfort compromises that mark the RS cars.
Like the A3, the S3 is a gateway into the Audi brand, an "entry-level" model, if such a thing can be said of a car that starts around $45,000. Its smaller shape and footprint come from its close relationship to the Volkswagen Golf, and that's not a bad thing. The Golf remains one of our favorite hatchbacks, and the S3 cranks up the VW formula with ruder performance and a trunk. The S3's compact profile makes it an ideal choice for buyers who want a premium brand and premium performance but don't need the larger, longer S4 sedan.
So what does the S3 give you that the A3 doesn't? To start, the S3 comes standard with Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system, which is optional on the A3. There's also significantly more power (more than 100 additional horsepower), more high-performance options such as larger brakes and adaptive suspension dampers, and enhanced technology and infotainment features.
Today's landscape of "entry-level" luxury performance is hotter than ever, though. And in light of new and updated entries such as the Mercedes-Benz A-Class and the BMW 2 Series, the S3 already looks a bit creaky; it hasn't had a notable upgrade since its debut in 2015. But if you're seeking a small sport sedan that straddles the line between orderly and outrageous, the S3 still fits the bill.
2019 Audi S3 models
The 2019 Audi S3 is offered in two trim levels: Premium Plus and Prestige. They are pretty similarly equipped, but the Prestige offers more standard technology features. All S3s have a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 288 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. That power is put to the ground through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive.
Standard features for the Premium Plus include 18-inch wheels, summer performance tires, keyless ignition and entry, front and rear parking sensors, selectable driving settings (known as Audi Drive Select), LED headlights, automatic wipers, heated side mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, power front sport seats, leather upholstery, LED interior lighting, and 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks.
For the Premium Plus, you also get a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, Audi's MMI electronics interface (with a console-mounted controller and a power-retractable display), Bluetooth, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, two USB ports, and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player and satellite radio.
Optional for this trim is the Technology package, which includes an expanded digital instrument cluster (Virtual Cockpit), an upgraded MMI system (with an improved display and a touch-sensitive controller), Audi Connect online services (with 4G LTE mobile Wi-Fi), native voice controls, a navigation system, and a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.
The Prestige adds the contents of the Technology package as standard plus power-folding exterior mirrors (with driver-side auto-dimming), adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warning and intervention.
Optional on both the Premium Plus and the Prestige are a Black Optic package (19-inch wheels with special exterior trim), an S Sport package (red brake calipers with adaptive suspension dampers) and an S Sport Seat package (manually adjustable front sport seats with premium leather upholstery). Stand-alone options include rear-seat side airbags and 18-inch wheels with all-season tires.
Features & Specs
|2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$44,500
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|288 hp @ 5400 rpm
|2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$49,800
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|288 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite S3 safety features:
- Audi Adaptive Cruise
- Maintains a set distance between you and the car ahead of you. Automatically accelerates and brakes as needed, with the ability to stop.
- Audi Virtual Cockpit
- Lets you keep your attention on the road by providing route guidance in the instrument panel right in front of you.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
- Warns you if a vehicle may hit you as you're backing out of a spot. Perfect for small urban parking lots.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.9%
Audi S3 vs. the competition
Audi S3 vs. Mercedes-Benz A-Class
The A 220 is the newest entry-level Mercedes. And in one fell swoop it has become the benchmark car in this class with its excellent blend of comfort and performance, classy interior design and impressive infotainment system. The catch? For now, the A-Class is only available with a relatively tame 188-horsepower engine, albeit one with rich, turbo-boosted low-end torque. This engine makes the A 220 a closer competitor to the S3's more sedate counterpart, the A3. But given Mercedes' strategy of introducing high-performance versions after a model's initial launch, we'd expect to see a zestier AMG version sometime in 2019.
Audi S3 vs. Volkswagen Golf R
If you're considering the S3, you probably know you want a trunk. But if you're not opposed to a hatchback, the Golf R packs a similar punch in performance as the S3, but with the additional cargo utility and passenger room of a hatch. The Golf R and the S3 are closely related cousins, so you're getting similar specs from each. Both share a 288-horsepower four-cylinder engine, all-wheel drive comes standard on both, and both return nearly the same fuel economy. If you prefer a manual transmission, you can still get one in the Golf R.
Audi S3 vs. BMW 2 Series
If you can get by with two doors, the 2 Series offers impressive handling and ride quality, and it manages the dual trick of delivering strong engine power with excellent fuel economy. Far from entry-level, the 2 Series comes with the same kind of high-quality interior as you'll find in the S3; you'll just need to squeeze in a little tighter to enjoy it if you're riding in the back seat. And once you're back there, you won't enjoy the same kind of room that the S3 offers, something to consider if you often have passengers.
FAQ
Is the Audi S3 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Audi S3?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Audi S3:
- The Audi S3 carries over into 2019 without significant changes
- Part of the first Audi S3 generation introduced in the United States in 2015
Is the Audi S3 reliable?
Is the 2019 Audi S3 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Audi S3?
The least-expensive 2019 Audi S3 is the 2019 Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $44,500.
Other versions include:
- 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $44,500
- 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $49,800
What are the different models of Audi S3?
More about the 2019 Audi S3
2019 Audi S3 Overview
The 2019 Audi S3 is offered in the following submodels: S3 Sedan. Available styles include 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2019 Audi S3?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Audi S3 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 S3.
