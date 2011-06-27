2022 Jeep Renegade Sport Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,495
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|27
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|27
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/32 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|12.7 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|304.8/406.4 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|1.3 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|177 hp @ 5,750 rpm
|Torque
|210 lb-ft @ 1,750 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.3 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Sport Appearance Group
|+$1,095
|Black Mopar Interior Premium Package
|+$285
|Quick Order Package 22A
|yes
|Mopar Exterior Appearance Group
|+$575
|Mopar Interior Protection Package
|+$285
|In-Car Entertainment
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|fold flat passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|41.1 in.
|Front hip room
|53.1 in.
|Front leg room
|41.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.9 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|40.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|51.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.1 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Mopar Renegade BMX Decals
|+$295
|Mopar Renegade Snowboard Decals
|+$295
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|17.9 degrees
|Angle of departure
|29.7 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.5 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,161 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|118.6 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|4,277 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.7 in.
|Height
|66.5 in.
|Length
|166.6 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|50.8 cu.ft.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|79.6 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|73.9 in.
|Wheel base
|101.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|steel wheels
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|215/65R16 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2022 Jeep Renegade Sport info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Dodge Viper 2000
- Used Buick Verano 2016
- Used GMC Savana Cargo
- Used Nissan Murano 2012
- Used Chrysler Pacifica 2006
- Used Chrysler Pacifica 2003
- Used Porsche 911 2006
- Used Toyota GR Supra 1995
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2008
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Lexus ES 300h
- 2022 Lexus ES 300h News
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L
- Volvo XC60 2020
- 2021 Passat
- 2020 Volvo XC90
- 2022 Subaru BRZ News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybach
- 2021 Countryman
- Acura MDX 2020
Other models to consider
- 2021 Promaster Cargo Van
- 2021 Ram 1500
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2021 Ram 3500
- 2021 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ram Promaster City
- 2020 Ram 3500
- 2020 Promaster Cargo Van
- 2021 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2021 Ram 3500
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Silverado 1500
- 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Colorado
- Ford F-150 2021
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
- 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2021
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2020
Latest updates on new cars
Recommended
- Ford Mustang 2000 Convertible Features Specs
- Ford Mustang 2000 Features Specs
- Ford Mustang 2001 Coupe Features Specs
- Ford Mustang 2001 Sedan Features Specs
- Ford Mustang 2002 Convertible Features Specs
Other models
- Used Nissan Quest in Gaithersburg, MD
- Used Toyota Mirai in Petaluma, CA
- Used Kia Telluride in Vacaville, CA
- Used Hyundai Elantra-Gt in Allen, TX
- Used Lexus NX-200T in Federal Way, WA
- Used Cadillac XT6 in Brentwood, CA
- Used Maserati Granturismo in Pasco, WA
- Used Infiniti Ex in Malden, MA
- Used Hyundai Genesis in Tracy, CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz Amg-Gt in Cedar Park, TX
- Used Ferrari 488-Spider in Temecula, CA
- Used Ram Promaster-Cargo-Van in Brentwood, CA
- Used Ford Fusion-Plug-In-Hybrid in Bayonne, NJ
- Used Hyundai Kona in Citrus Heights, CA
- Used Ford Ecosport in Compton, CA
- Used Plymouth Prowler in Buckeye, AZ
- Used Volkswagen Golf-Gti in Meridian, ID
- Used Ferrari 488-GTB in Flower Mound, TX
- Used Kia Rondo in Chino Hills, CA
- Used Chevrolet Malibu-Limited in Wichita, KS
- Used Hyundai Tucson in Suffolk, VA
- Used Tesla Model-S in Rock Hill, SC
- Used Lincoln Town-Car in Maple Grove, MN
- Used Lexus RX-450H in Canton, OH
- Used Mercedes-Benz Glb-Class in Cambridge, MA