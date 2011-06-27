Estimated values
2018 Jeep Renegade Altitude 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,172
|$15,449
|$16,903
|Clean
|$13,871
|$15,116
|$16,531
|Average
|$13,268
|$14,452
|$15,787
|Rough
|$12,665
|$13,787
|$15,043
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,780
|$15,010
|$16,410
|Clean
|$13,487
|$14,687
|$16,049
|Average
|$12,901
|$14,041
|$15,327
|Rough
|$12,315
|$13,395
|$14,605
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Renegade Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,477
|$16,614
|$17,912
|Clean
|$15,148
|$16,257
|$17,518
|Average
|$14,489
|$15,542
|$16,730
|Rough
|$13,831
|$14,827
|$15,941
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,886
|$16,098
|$17,480
|Clean
|$14,569
|$15,752
|$17,096
|Average
|$13,936
|$15,059
|$16,326
|Rough
|$13,303
|$14,367
|$15,557
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,334
|$18,607
|$20,060
|Clean
|$16,966
|$18,206
|$19,618
|Average
|$16,228
|$17,406
|$18,735
|Rough
|$15,491
|$16,605
|$17,852
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Renegade Upland Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,235
|$15,471
|$16,880
|Clean
|$13,932
|$15,138
|$16,509
|Average
|$13,326
|$14,472
|$15,766
|Rough
|$12,721
|$13,807
|$15,023
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Renegade Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,051
|$14,383
|$15,899
|Clean
|$12,773
|$14,073
|$15,549
|Average
|$12,218
|$13,454
|$14,849
|Rough
|$11,663
|$12,835
|$14,149
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Renegade Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,870
|$18,029
|$19,353
|Clean
|$16,512
|$17,641
|$18,927
|Average
|$15,794
|$16,866
|$18,075
|Rough
|$15,076
|$16,090
|$17,223
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Renegade Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,253
|$16,458
|$17,830
|Clean
|$14,929
|$16,104
|$17,438
|Average
|$14,280
|$15,395
|$16,653
|Rough
|$13,631
|$14,687
|$15,869
Estimated values
2018 Jeep Renegade Sport 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 11/17 (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,714
|$12,940
|$14,336
|Clean
|$11,465
|$12,662
|$14,021
|Average
|$10,967
|$12,105
|$13,390
|Rough
|$10,468
|$11,548
|$12,759