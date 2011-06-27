Estimated values
2014 Jaguar F-TYPE S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,783
|$28,028
|$31,191
|Clean
|$23,740
|$26,865
|$29,827
|Average
|$21,653
|$24,539
|$27,100
|Rough
|$19,567
|$22,213
|$24,372
Estimated values
2014 Jaguar F-TYPE 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,511
|$24,407
|$27,224
|Clean
|$20,606
|$23,394
|$26,034
|Average
|$18,795
|$21,369
|$23,653
|Rough
|$16,983
|$19,343
|$21,273
Estimated values
2014 Jaguar F-TYPE V8 S 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,153
|$31,612
|$34,998
|Clean
|$26,968
|$30,300
|$33,467
|Average
|$24,598
|$27,676
|$30,407
|Rough
|$22,227
|$25,053
|$27,347