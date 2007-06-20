Used 1992 Isuzu Trooper for Sale Near Me

Today is a sad day! I think my trooper has finally met its end with me. I have 164,000 and its been in my family since day one. My father bought this vehicle new and gave it to me when I turned 16. I'm now 25 and have put on a large majority of the miles. I have only gone through normal maintenance and 2 starters. Today my fuel pump went out and I feel its time to trade for a new vehicle. I treated this car well and it took care of me.

Read more