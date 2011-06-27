Used 1992 Isuzu Trooper Consumer Reviews
Troop
Today is a sad day! I think my trooper has finally met its end with me. I have 164,000 and its been in my family since day one. My father bought this vehicle new and gave it to me when I turned 16. I'm now 25 and have put on a large majority of the miles. I have only gone through normal maintenance and 2 starters. Today my fuel pump went out and I feel its time to trade for a new vehicle. I treated this car well and it took care of me.
just keeps going
I bought this trooper 15 years ago when it had only 110000 miles on it. It still runs great at 304000 miles. I don't take it off road as often as I used to but it still does get a work out occasionally. I only wish the trailing arms on the rear suspension were tucked out of the way better because I've bent both sides on rocks 4 wheeling. It's starting to get some oil leaks but I can't blame it at 23 years old. I wish they still imported Isuzu's so if this one ever wears out I could get another one.
Isuzu Engines Last
With 17 yrs and 310,000 miles our Trooper is still going strong with good power. About 100 miles were log each day of level highway driving in Northern-Midwest for many years. The 4WD handled well in snow/ice and saved our lives several times. No major work has been needed on the engine or transmission. Items replaced over time included: tires, plugs, shocks, wires, starter, window controls, tubing, fuel pressure regulator, & 4WD front pins; not bad for 300K miles. Isuzu is historically known worldwide for the longevity of its truck engines, if treated with care.
Best used SUV ever
These trucks aren't the prettiest suv and they don't get very good mileage. These are really the only negatives that come to mind. I have had 2 of these things and they are just unbeleivably reliable. The only thing Ive had to do to my most recent Trooper in 45K miles is put an exhaust system, battery and all belts on it. I bought it at 120K. The 4WD is trouble free as well. Great for a second car/weekend trip vehicle- thats what mine is turning into- just bought a VW tdi ( god I hope I dont regret that)
Keep on Truckin'
After test driving Ford Explorer LTD edition and Jeep Cherokee we went back to Isuzu to finalize our purchase in 1992 and here we are 16 yrs later and I'm still on the road. Granted my mileage is low, I park it in a garage now these last couple of years, and I religiously change the oil as well as recommended maintenance at suggested intervals. I have truly enjoyed driving this vehicle in city, from Texas to Florida and throughout Texas, and up and down South Padre Island.
