Used 1992 Isuzu Trooper S Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.5/382.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity90 cu.ft.
Length178.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4155 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place47.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height72.8 in.
Maximum payload1345.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width68.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Medium Brown Metallic
  • Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Golden Green Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Windsor Blue Pearl Metallic
