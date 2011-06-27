Estimated values
1992 Isuzu Trooper LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,210
|$1,782
|$2,064
|Clean
|$1,084
|$1,597
|$1,856
|Average
|$832
|$1,227
|$1,440
|Rough
|$581
|$858
|$1,024
Estimated values
1992 Isuzu Trooper S 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,043
|$1,558
|$1,815
|Clean
|$934
|$1,397
|$1,632
|Average
|$717
|$1,073
|$1,266
|Rough
|$501
|$750
|$900