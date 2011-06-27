Estimated values
2003 Isuzu Rodeo S Rwd 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,940
|$2,365
|$2,578
|Clean
|$1,758
|$2,141
|$2,337
|Average
|$1,392
|$1,693
|$1,856
|Rough
|$1,027
|$1,246
|$1,374
Estimated values
2003 Isuzu Rodeo S Rwd 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,781
|$2,196
|$2,406
|Clean
|$1,613
|$1,989
|$2,182
|Average
|$1,278
|$1,573
|$1,732
|Rough
|$943
|$1,157
|$1,282
Estimated values
2003 Isuzu Rodeo S V6 Rwd 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,052
|$2,468
|$2,678
|Clean
|$1,859
|$2,234
|$2,428
|Average
|$1,473
|$1,767
|$1,927
|Rough
|$1,086
|$1,300
|$1,426
Estimated values
2003 Isuzu Rodeo S V6 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,175
|$2,606
|$2,822
|Clean
|$1,971
|$2,359
|$2,558
|Average
|$1,561
|$1,866
|$2,031
|Rough
|$1,151
|$1,372
|$1,503
Estimated values
2003 Isuzu Rodeo S V6 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,145
|$2,595
|$2,822
|Clean
|$1,943
|$2,349
|$2,558
|Average
|$1,539
|$1,858
|$2,031
|Rough
|$1,135
|$1,367
|$1,503