  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Rodeo
  4. Used 2003 Isuzu Rodeo
  5. Appraisal value

2003 Isuzu Rodeo Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2003 Isuzu Rodeo S Rwd 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,940$2,365$2,578
Clean$1,758$2,141$2,337
Average$1,392$1,693$1,856
Rough$1,027$1,246$1,374
Sell my 2003 Isuzu Rodeo with EdmundsShop for a used Isuzu Rodeo near you
Estimated values
2003 Isuzu Rodeo S Rwd 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,781$2,196$2,406
Clean$1,613$1,989$2,182
Average$1,278$1,573$1,732
Rough$943$1,157$1,282
Sell my 2003 Isuzu Rodeo with EdmundsShop for a used Isuzu Rodeo near you
Estimated values
2003 Isuzu Rodeo S V6 Rwd 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,052$2,468$2,678
Clean$1,859$2,234$2,428
Average$1,473$1,767$1,927
Rough$1,086$1,300$1,426
Sell my 2003 Isuzu Rodeo with EdmundsShop for a used Isuzu Rodeo near you
Estimated values
2003 Isuzu Rodeo S V6 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,175$2,606$2,822
Clean$1,971$2,359$2,558
Average$1,561$1,866$2,031
Rough$1,151$1,372$1,503
Sell my 2003 Isuzu Rodeo with EdmundsShop for a used Isuzu Rodeo near you
Estimated values
2003 Isuzu Rodeo S V6 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,145$2,595$2,822
Clean$1,943$2,349$2,558
Average$1,539$1,858$2,031
Rough$1,135$1,367$1,503
Sell my 2003 Isuzu Rodeo with EdmundsShop for a used Isuzu Rodeo near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Isuzu Rodeo on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Isuzu Rodeo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,758 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,141 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Isuzu Rodeo is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Isuzu Rodeo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,758 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,141 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Isuzu Rodeo, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Isuzu Rodeo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,758 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,141 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Isuzu Rodeo. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Isuzu Rodeo and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Isuzu Rodeo ranges from $1,027 to $2,578, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Isuzu Rodeo is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.