Vehicle overview

The Amigo is Isuzu's reintroduction of a convertible SUV that was discontinued in 1995 due to a lack of sales. The new model shares nothing but a name with the model that it replaces.

Powering the Amigo is a four-cylinder engine or a choice V6. The V6 engine is the same one that is found under the hood of the Rodeo, and makes 205 horsepower for this engaging little drop-top. The four-cylinder engine powers the base two- and four-wheel drive models. It makes 130 horsepower and 144 foot-pounds of torque.

All Amigos are available with a long list of options including four-wheel antilock brakes, air conditioning, skid plates and big alloy wheels. A limited slip differential can be had on four-wheel drive models.

While we have yet to sample one of these trucks, we think that we might like it. We're a sucker for the Jeep Wrangler convertible, and the Amigo looks like it was developed using the same recipe book.