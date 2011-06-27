  1. Home
1998 Isuzu Amigo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Cool middle ground alternative to Jeep Wrangler and Toyota RAV4.
  • Not a lot of standard equipment on this truck.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The Amigo is Isuzu's reintroduction of a convertible SUV that was discontinued in 1995 due to a lack of sales. The new model shares nothing but a name with the model that it replaces.

Powering the Amigo is a four-cylinder engine or a choice V6. The V6 engine is the same one that is found under the hood of the Rodeo, and makes 205 horsepower for this engaging little drop-top. The four-cylinder engine powers the base two- and four-wheel drive models. It makes 130 horsepower and 144 foot-pounds of torque.

All Amigos are available with a long list of options including four-wheel antilock brakes, air conditioning, skid plates and big alloy wheels. A limited slip differential can be had on four-wheel drive models.

While we have yet to sample one of these trucks, we think that we might like it. We're a sucker for the Jeep Wrangler convertible, and the Amigo looks like it was developed using the same recipe book.

1998 Highlights

Isuzu reintroduces its convertible sport-utility after a three-year hiatus. This model comes with a modest four-cylinder engine, but the powerful V6 from the Rodeo is available and turns this 4WD droptop into a screamer.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Isuzu Amigo.

5(36%)
4(36%)
3(23%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.0
22 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Amigo is NO friend of Mine
ETDragons,03/27/2004
I have a 1998 Amigo with 50k miles. From a truck that is supposed to be fun and enjoyable, It has given me nothing but grief. I only wish there was a word more powerful than horrendous to describe Isuzu's customer service and they way they treat their "Valued" customers. Quick rundown, transmission went on me exactly 2 months after the 5 yr wrnty expired, no help from isuzu, Check engine light on since 30k miles, pass window wont roll down, ac went, radio broke, suspension squeaks, rear seat broke, bumper cracked, intake gasket went, o2 sensors went, catalytic converters went. All I can say is the Amigo, is no friend of mine. Nor is Isuzu.
50,000 review
gatsby3,04/03/2002
Truck has been a good friend. I have had no problems until 46,000. Timming belt broke due to a problem with the adjuster. Recall was called but after my problem. Isuzu was great they gave me a new engine. Most manufacters would not cover the engine with that many miles. Isuzu states in their powertrain warranty that they do not pay for rentals. They offered I did not even have to ask.
Best Unit beyond a Jeep
Philscbx,07/23/2008
I plow snow for a living, so I need to be out in the worst of it at any moment. This guy cares less what the weather is, it just plows through deep sloppy snow where others are still at the light wondering what just flew by them. I would not trade for anything less. My soft top never rattles at 90 mph. The V6 5 speed will out run anything on the road with comparable V6 in this class. I also have the GMC Sonoma 4x4, and I get better mileage and pulling power for the snowmobile trailer enclosed with the Amigo. The Amigo can easily out run the 4.3 of the GMC.
The Story of Ryan's Amigo Adventures
Ryan Wilson,12/15/2002
The interior is layed out very well, as it basic, yet flawless. There is room for 6 soda cans and plenty of storage space. The glove box is generous in size. The seats are very comfortable, the pedals are sufficient in size. The exterior is very nice. The drivetrain is excellent. I purchased this amigo with a 130HP I-4 GM-made 2.2L DOHC engine that is suffuicient in rural Iowa. It is a little slow in large city traffic, such as Dallas or Minneapolis, however, it is a stick and that gives the driver enough control that an I-4 is sufficient in this vehicle. Great off-road with its full underbody skit plates. Great SUV
See all 22 reviews of the 1998 Isuzu Amigo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1998 Isuzu Amigo features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1998 Isuzu Amigo

Used 1998 Isuzu Amigo Overview

The Used 1998 Isuzu Amigo is offered in the following submodels: Amigo SUV. Available styles include S 2dr SUV w/Soft Top, S 2dr SUV 4WD, and S V6 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top.

