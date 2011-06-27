1993 Isuzu Amigo Review
$654 - $1,390
Used Amigo for Sale
1993 Highlights
Amigo gets a new grille.
Most helpful consumer reviews
fez,06/14/2002
I've had this car for about a year and a half... It has been very reliable but it it's very slow, only 96 hp.. and a very simple dash, no rpm meter, no drink holders.. etc..
leak'n roof,02/20/2003
The Amigo has always performed well. Major problems experienced have been with the exhaust system and e-brake, however the car is 10yrs old. It still looks sweet after a wash and wax and the top comes off for the summer.
Rare bit,02/21/2003
This car has been very good to me for the short 3yrs. I've owned it. It has stayed true to always getting me from ptA to ptB - it can be counted on! Large tires definitely improve the overall appearance.
jadale,08/15/2003
I LOVE my 1993 Amigo. Bought it new, was/is my first car. Still have it and love it. Only normal maintnance done on it. Replaced a few soft tops and batteries that the AZ heat damages quickly. Minimal leakage from top. Wish it had a bigger engine than the wimpy 4cyl, hills defintiely a struggle. There is a simple technique to get into the back seat, as long as you aren't an old stiff or have a wide bottom end - stand up in a bent over position and step up/jump out. :) Will be very sad to see it go whenever it does.
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
96 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5000 rpm

