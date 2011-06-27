  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Amigo
  4. Used 1992 Isuzu Amigo
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

1992 Isuzu Amigo Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2000
1999
1998
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Isuzu Amigo for Sale
2000
List Price Estimate
$626 - $1,331
Used Amigo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Those who hate shifting their own gears are in luck; an automatic is newly optional.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Isuzu Amigo.

5(33%)
4(67%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Friend, The Amigo
Nfamous,10/01/2009
This is my first car and I have to say it's a road dog. It takes a licking and keeps on ticking. I have had it for over 10 months going on now and it's only in need of the regular oil change. I will admit that it's noisy but it's not perfect either. It has never left me on the road stranded and hopefully until I save up enough money to buy a new car it will continue to hold strong. I even installed a Pioneer Radio/CD/Aux Head unit w/ 2 10" inch Pioneer Subs with a 750watt amp and roadmaster speakers and for a small SUV it gets really loud. The tranny gives a little slip in the morning when I turn it on before going to work but I think it's because I need to let it warm up some more. But it rocks!
Fun SUV
Rick,09/29/2008
I bought this SUV for my fist car. I had the two wheel drive, the mud and the snow still did not stop this great SUV. I never had to do any work to it. I got it with over 110k miles and just changed the oil. Fastest speed was 84 down hill but it cruised on the highway just fine at 65 for a 4 cylinder.
Good for a beater
laze3,10/18/2008
I bought this Amigo with a bent valve. Fixed it up for about 200 bucks and I've put about 20k on the engine, it's running and driving fine, I just put new tires on it so I hope it lasts for awhile. For the mileage that's on it it is a good runner yet. I drive it about 400 miles a week and it is working great so far.
See all 3 reviews of the 1992 Isuzu Amigo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
96 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1992 Isuzu Amigo features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Isuzu Amigo

Used 1992 Isuzu Amigo Overview

The Used 1992 Isuzu Amigo is offered in the following submodels: Amigo SUV. Available styles include S 2dr SUV w/Soft Top, XS 2dr SUV, XS 2dr SUV 4WD, and S 2dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Isuzu Amigo?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Isuzu Amigos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Isuzu Amigo for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Isuzu Amigo.

Can't find a used 1992 Isuzu Amigos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Isuzu Amigo for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $23,158.

Find a used Isuzu for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,153.

Find a used certified pre-owned Isuzu Amigo for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,444.

Find a used certified pre-owned Isuzu for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $20,451.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Isuzu Amigo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Isuzu lease specials
Check out Isuzu Amigo lease specials

Related Used 1992 Isuzu Amigo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles