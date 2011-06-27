  1. Home
1999 Isuzu Amigo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty styling, standard ABS and roomy rear seats.
  • Standard equipment is a bit lacking.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

1999 marks Amigo's second year back on the market after a three-year hiatus. Isuzu's small SUV convertible was reintroduced last year with a completely new facade and has done quite well.

Choices are plentiful when ordering an Amigo; consumers can choose between hardtop or softtop, two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, four-cylinder or V6, and manual or automatic transmission.

Powering the base Amigo is a 2.2-liter, DOHC four-cylinder engine, which pumps out 130 horsepower and 144 foot-pounds of torque. The more powerful 3.2-liter V6 engine is the same one found under the hood of the Rodeo, and it makes 205 horsepower and 214 foot-pounds of torque. With the purchase of a V6 model, consumers can also opt for a four-speed automatic tranny.

Interestingly, four-wheel ABS and a manual moonroof come standard on the Amigo, but air conditioning and power door locks do not. All Amigos are available with a long list of options, however, including air conditioning, skid plates and big alloy wheels. A limited-slip differential can be had on four-wheel drive models and, for 1999, a hard-face spare tire cover is an option for trucks equipped with P245 tires and alloy wheels.

Although we have not yet sampled one of Isuzu's drop-top trucks, the Amigo seems to be holding its own against competitors such as the Chevrolet Tracker, Kia Sportage and Suzuki Vitara. Besides, we're suckers for the Jeep Wrangler convertible, and the Amigo looks like it was developed using the same recipe book.

1999 Highlights

Two body styles are available, hardtop or soft top, and an automatic transmission is now offered with the V6 engine.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Isuzu Amigo.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Cute Car & Overall Good Quality
bendyprissy,05/25/2012
Bought used with 100K mi. Have put on 60K mi. Previous owner didn't take car of car at all but still has held up suprisingly well. Replaced timing belt to be safe & horn because it was barely heard. Only issue not caused by previous owner is metal section of roof between both sunroofs has enough of a rust spot to require fixing. No leaks anywhere, including both sunroofs which are removable - nice. My complaints: very little room inside (feels cramped) & difficult for people to get in/out of back seat; gas mileage from 18-21 mpg; & rough ride (not a sedan). Overall this is the cutest car I've ever owned & has never broken down, very high off ground, gets on/off beach easy w/o 4X4, & fun!
Great, Reliable Car
Trucklet,05/20/2010
This is the second soft top Amigo that I own. My first one, a 1992 bare bones model, 4 cylinder, standard shift, plastic interior no A/C ($12,000), I had to sell, because I broke my hip and could not drive stick shift anymore. I hated to part with this one, because it was such a practical car. But I got another Amigo, a 1999 with all the bells and whistles, including automatic shift, running boards, AC, 6-speaker cassette, all electric, etc. This is the best car ever! Within those 11 years, I replaced brakes and the battery, that's all. This is the most maintenance-free car I've ever owned. Too bad Isuzu doesn't offer any SUVs or cars in the States anymore.
Goodbye Friend
AmigoFan,04/28/2010
I've owned my Amigo for just over 10 wonderful years. I see that some people have had a bad experience but I cannot say the same. I bought it with 14 miles and put every one on since. It's been my best friend and gone with me all up and down the east coast without any major issues. I didn't chage the timimg belt when I should have but Isuzu replaced the engine when it broke some thousands of miles later. I only wish I could give it a proper burial. Goodbye, my friend, may your replacement garner the same place in my heart.
Livin Larger than you think
tayta317,01/04/2003
You'd be surprised by how well the Amigo compared to my old Explorer Sport. More maneuverable, just as powerful, better (relatively) mileage. All that's missing is ALL THAT REAR STORAGE SPACE!!!!! Granted, the imports have yet to find a way to refine the interior like the domestics. All the bells and whistles are still there. The ride is no more bouncy. The off-road performance is just as good, but the added maneuverability is a big bonus on narrow trails. Amigo is the only import with low range gearing, the old fashioned way by yanking the floor stick. AND a base warranty pkg that domestic mfrs love to charge for!!!
See all 19 reviews of the 1999 Isuzu Amigo
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 1999 Isuzu Amigo features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
Used 1999 Isuzu Amigo Overview

The Used 1999 Isuzu Amigo is offered in the following submodels: Amigo SUV. Available styles include S 2dr SUV, S 2dr SUV w/Soft Top, S V6 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top, S V6 2dr SUV 4WD, S 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top, S V6 2dr SUV, and S V6 2dr SUV w/Soft Top.

