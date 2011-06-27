1991 Isuzu Amigo Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Warranty changes from 3 years/36,000 miles to 3 years/50,000 miles. Rust coverage is extended to 6 years/100,000 miles from 3 years/unlimited mileage. New powertrain warranty is good for 5 years/60,000 miles. XS gets locking center console standard; item is optional on S. New paint colors, graphics and alloy wheels debut.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Rock,06/04/2008
I bought this car brand new and still have it. I have repainted the car, change the head gasket, change clutch, change the exhaust, and put a 3 inch body lift. Overall the car hasn't had to many problems. Engine still runs great.
1991Amigo,01/23/2009
I bought my Amigo brand new in September of 1991. It is still running with 265K miles on it. Original engine, nothing major has ever gone wrong with it. Changed a few clutches, a starter, alternator, an exhaust - nothing more then your standard "wear and tear". My wife is waiting for it to die so I can buy a new vehicle but it keeps on running. It has great 4 wheel drive capability and has weathered sever winters. I would happily pay another $12k for 18 years of driving w/o major issues in a heartbeat. This has been a great vehicle!
powerinliving,07/25/2003
I had an Amigo for about two years and I should have done a buyers check first before I bought it! I had a flywheel/starter problem that made me have to pop the clutch many times in order for it to start. It rode rough, got average gas milage for an SUV and I wanted my old car back again! The oil pressure dropped to the point that the oil light would come on every once in a while because, as I found out when I sold it, one of the cylinders had water in it. You do not have to be a mechanic to know that this is not good news! The soft top is tough to get on and off (try it before you buy it), and not really worth the trouble. This was probably my last SUV.
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
96 hp @ 4600 rpm
Safety
