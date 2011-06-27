  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Amigo
  4. Used 1991 Isuzu Amigo
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

1991 Isuzu Amigo Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2000
1999
1998
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Isuzu Amigo for Sale
2000
List Price Estimate
$624 - $1,326
Used Amigo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Warranty changes from 3 years/36,000 miles to 3 years/50,000 miles. Rust coverage is extended to 6 years/100,000 miles from 3 years/unlimited mileage. New powertrain warranty is good for 5 years/60,000 miles. XS gets locking center console standard; item is optional on S. New paint colors, graphics and alloy wheels debut.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Isuzu Amigo.

5(0%)
4(67%)
3(33%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
3.7
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1991 Isuzu Amigo 4WD
Rock,06/04/2008
I bought this car brand new and still have it. I have repainted the car, change the head gasket, change clutch, change the exhaust, and put a 3 inch body lift. Overall the car hasn't had to many problems. Engine still runs great.
Still going!
1991Amigo,01/23/2009
I bought my Amigo brand new in September of 1991. It is still running with 265K miles on it. Original engine, nothing major has ever gone wrong with it. Changed a few clutches, a starter, alternator, an exhaust - nothing more then your standard "wear and tear". My wife is waiting for it to die so I can buy a new vehicle but it keeps on running. It has great 4 wheel drive capability and has weathered sever winters. I would happily pay another $12k for 18 years of driving w/o major issues in a heartbeat. This has been a great vehicle!
Bad News for this Owner
powerinliving,07/25/2003
I had an Amigo for about two years and I should have done a buyers check first before I bought it! I had a flywheel/starter problem that made me have to pop the clutch many times in order for it to start. It rode rough, got average gas milage for an SUV and I wanted my old car back again! The oil pressure dropped to the point that the oil light would come on every once in a while because, as I found out when I sold it, one of the cylinders had water in it. You do not have to be a mechanic to know that this is not good news! The soft top is tough to get on and off (try it before you buy it), and not really worth the trouble. This was probably my last SUV.
See all 3 reviews of the 1991 Isuzu Amigo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
96 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 1991 Isuzu Amigo features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Isuzu Amigo

Used 1991 Isuzu Amigo Overview

The Used 1991 Isuzu Amigo is offered in the following submodels: Amigo SUV. Available styles include XS 2dr SUV 4WD, XS 2dr SUV, S 2dr SUV 4WD, and S 2dr SUV w/Soft Top.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Isuzu Amigo?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Isuzu Amigos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Isuzu Amigo for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Isuzu Amigo.

Can't find a used 1991 Isuzu Amigos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Isuzu Amigo for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,752.

Find a used Isuzu for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,980.

Find a used certified pre-owned Isuzu Amigo for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,095.

Find a used certified pre-owned Isuzu for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $10,724.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Isuzu Amigo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Isuzu lease specials
Check out Isuzu Amigo lease specials

Related Used 1991 Isuzu Amigo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles