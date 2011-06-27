  1. Home
1990 Isuzu Amigo Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

A removable stereo is a new option.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Isuzu Amigo.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

THE BEST
LOCA,02/10/2008
I have had my amigo for 11 years and its still going strong. In all this time I have only had to put a water pump... a water pump!! (besides basic tune-up and oil change). This suv is good on gas, cute and way fun. I love it I would recommend it in a heart beat!!!
my review
justin richey,09/02/2002
I have had my vehicle for a while and have only minor repairs to deal with
The go anywhere two wheel drive vehicle
nosdrool,10/17/2003
This has been a great car for the last 4 and half years. It is slowly declining in performance, but has given me no big problems from the time I got it. It will take you anywhere.
Best Amigo is Isuzu
jdayrod,01/13/2016
XS 2dr SUV 4WD
Fun and safe to drive! Easy maintenance and great on gas! Hard or soft top!
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
96 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 Isuzu Amigo Overview

The Used 1990 Isuzu Amigo is offered in the following submodels: Amigo SUV. Available styles include S 2dr SUV 4WD, S 2dr SUV w/Soft Top, XS 2dr SUV 4WD, and XS 2dr SUV.

