1990 Isuzu Amigo Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$830 - $1,764
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
A removable stereo is a new option.
Most helpful consumer reviews
LOCA,02/10/2008
I have had my amigo for 11 years and its still going strong. In all this time I have only had to put a water pump... a water pump!! (besides basic tune-up and oil change). This suv is good on gas, cute and way fun. I love it I would recommend it in a heart beat!!!
justin richey,09/02/2002
I have had my vehicle for a while and have only minor repairs to deal with
nosdrool,10/17/2003
This has been a great car for the last 4 and half years. It is slowly declining in performance, but has given me no big problems from the time I got it. It will take you anywhere.
jdayrod,01/13/2016
XS 2dr SUV 4WD
Fun and safe to drive! Easy maintenance and great on gas! Hard or soft top!
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
96 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5000 rpm
