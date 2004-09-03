  1. Home
Used 2000 Isuzu Amigo

2000 Isuzu Amigo
List Price Estimate
$1,356 - $2,791
Consumer Rating
(5)

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty styling, standard ABS, powerful V6 engine option.
  • Excessive engine noise, harsh suspension, cramped interior.
Isuzu Amigo years
2000
1999
1998
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Isuzu Amigo for Sale
2000

Edmunds' Expert Review

A somewhat-charming specialty SUV let down by sloppy handling dynamics and an unrefined interior.

Vehicle overview

The popularity of Isuzu's Amigo, based on a shortened Rodeo chassis, is partly due to the salad-bar-variety of options available to the consumer. You can choose between hardtop or softtop, two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, four-cylinder or V6, and manual or automatic transmission.

Powering the base Amigo is a 2.2-liter, DOHC four-cylinder engine, which pumps out 130 horsepower and 144 pound-feet of torque. The more powerful 3.2-liter V6 engine is the same one found under the hood of the Rodeo, and it makes 205 horsepower and 214 pound-feet of torque. That's quite a bit of oomph, especially for such a light vehicle, and the power can be beheld in the 0-60 time, 7.4 seconds, as well as in the eardrums -- this is one raucous mutha. With the purchase of a V6 model, consumers can also opt for a four-speed automatic tranny. A dash-mounted switch engages the shift-on-the-fly transfer case at speeds up to 60 mph. Ride quality has been improved due to a redesigned driver seat, and body panels stuffed with foam and asphalt-sheeting result in reduced road noise and vibration.

Four-wheel ABS, with disc brakes on the front wheels, is standard on all models, as is cruise control on all V6 editions. You'll also get driver and passenger airbags and folding rear bench seats, which collapse to reveal over 62 cubic feet of space. However, you'll have to shell out extra bucks for power windows and locks, A/C, keyless entry and a CD player. All Isuzus come with a 10-year/120,000-mile powertrain warranty, the longest in America.

When you're out for a jaunt in the sun, the soft top can be stored in the trunk, while the hardtop features a new rear passenger moonroof for maximum UV ray exposure. A hard plastic spare tire cover is standard with the 16-inch wheels. Titan Gray front and rear bumpers, along with graphics and floormats, can be had with the Ironman package, which is basically comprised of cosmetic gewgaws slapped on the exterior.

The Amigo seems to be holding its own against competitors such as the Chevrolet Tracker, Kia Sportage and Suzuki Vitara. We've sampled the hardtop, but we have yet to test one of Isuzu's drop-top trucks, a shame because the Amigo was built for topless fun. We're suckers for the Jeep Wrangler convertible, and with its distinctive styling and utilitarian nature, the Amigo looks like it was developed using the same recipe book.

2000 Highlights

Redesigned front styling and several new colors are available for the new year. The Ironman package offers the Rodeo's Intelligent Suspension Control system.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Isuzu Amigo.

5 star reviews: 80%
4 star reviews: 20%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 5 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • brakes
  • handling & steering
  • visibility
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • off-roading
  • appearance
  • engine
  • acceleration
  • maintenance & parts
  • towing
  • interior
  • doors
  • seats
  • comfort
  • spaciousness

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.125 out of 5 stars, Love it!
Tammy R,

Gas mileage is horrible on V6, but very fun to drive. Top can come off, but it's a hassle. You only want to do it at the beginning and end of summer, as it will need a new gasket each time. Tows like a champ. V6 will tow 4,500 lbs. Tows my 18' bass boat, no problem.

4.625 out of 5 stars, Excellent vehicle
hbc,

Excellent vehicle, fun to drive, comfortable ride, very reponsive, very well designed, great warrantee

4.75 out of 5 stars, Crash Test Dummy
chris,

I only owned this Amigo for 6 hours. I was driving it home when a 2002 Ford F150 turned in front of me. I was going 50 mph. The collision was nearly head-on at somewhere between 60 and 80 mph. The Amigo held up great! All the damage was in front of the passenger compartment. I was in the hospital for 2 days for observation due to concussion, but I am definitely getting another Amigo. Thank you to the engineers at Isuzu! I'm also going to get one for my teenage son.

4.875 out of 5 stars, Isuzu rules the world of real trucks!
Mike,

I have owned the truck for 5.5 years and I still love it. No problems to date (75K); it still has the original brake pads. I have the factory hard top which is easy to remove and replace with the factory soft-top in the summer.

Write a review

See all 5 reviews

Features & Specs

S 2dr SUV w/Soft Top features & specs
S 2dr SUV w/Soft Top
N/A
MPG 18 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5200 rpm
S 2dr SUV features & specs
S 2dr SUV
N/A
MPG 18 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5200 rpm
S V6 2dr SUV features & specs
S V6 2dr SUV
N/A
MPG 14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
S V6 2dr SUV 4WD features & specs
S V6 2dr SUV 4WD
N/A
MPG 14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

    More about the 2000 Isuzu Amigo

