- Sporty styling, standard ABS, powerful V6 engine option.
- Excessive engine noise, harsh suspension, cramped interior.
A somewhat-charming specialty SUV let down by sloppy handling dynamics and an unrefined interior.
The popularity of Isuzu's Amigo, based on a shortened Rodeo chassis, is partly due to the salad-bar-variety of options available to the consumer. You can choose between hardtop or softtop, two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, four-cylinder or V6, and manual or automatic transmission.
Powering the base Amigo is a 2.2-liter, DOHC four-cylinder engine, which pumps out 130 horsepower and 144 pound-feet of torque. The more powerful 3.2-liter V6 engine is the same one found under the hood of the Rodeo, and it makes 205 horsepower and 214 pound-feet of torque. That's quite a bit of oomph, especially for such a light vehicle, and the power can be beheld in the 0-60 time, 7.4 seconds, as well as in the eardrums -- this is one raucous mutha. With the purchase of a V6 model, consumers can also opt for a four-speed automatic tranny. A dash-mounted switch engages the shift-on-the-fly transfer case at speeds up to 60 mph. Ride quality has been improved due to a redesigned driver seat, and body panels stuffed with foam and asphalt-sheeting result in reduced road noise and vibration.
Four-wheel ABS, with disc brakes on the front wheels, is standard on all models, as is cruise control on all V6 editions. You'll also get driver and passenger airbags and folding rear bench seats, which collapse to reveal over 62 cubic feet of space. However, you'll have to shell out extra bucks for power windows and locks, A/C, keyless entry and a CD player. All Isuzus come with a 10-year/120,000-mile powertrain warranty, the longest in America.
When you're out for a jaunt in the sun, the soft top can be stored in the trunk, while the hardtop features a new rear passenger moonroof for maximum UV ray exposure. A hard plastic spare tire cover is standard with the 16-inch wheels. Titan Gray front and rear bumpers, along with graphics and floormats, can be had with the Ironman package, which is basically comprised of cosmetic gewgaws slapped on the exterior.
The Amigo seems to be holding its own against competitors such as the Chevrolet Tracker, Kia Sportage and Suzuki Vitara. We've sampled the hardtop, but we have yet to test one of Isuzu's drop-top trucks, a shame because the Amigo was built for topless fun. We're suckers for the Jeep Wrangler convertible, and with its distinctive styling and utilitarian nature, the Amigo looks like it was developed using the same recipe book.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Gas mileage is horrible on V6, but very fun to drive. Top can come off, but it's a hassle. You only want to do it at the beginning and end of summer, as it will need a new gasket each time. Tows like a champ. V6 will tow 4,500 lbs. Tows my 18' bass boat, no problem.
Excellent vehicle, fun to drive, comfortable ride, very reponsive, very well designed, great warrantee
I only owned this Amigo for 6 hours. I was driving it home when a 2002 Ford F150 turned in front of me. I was going 50 mph. The collision was nearly head-on at somewhere between 60 and 80 mph. The Amigo held up great! All the damage was in front of the passenger compartment. I was in the hospital for 2 days for observation due to concussion, but I am definitely getting another Amigo. Thank you to the engineers at Isuzu! I'm also going to get one for my teenage son.
I have owned the truck for 5.5 years and I still love it. No problems to date (75K); it still has the original brake pads. I have the factory hard top which is easy to remove and replace with the factory soft-top in the summer.
|S 2dr SUV w/Soft Top
|MPG
|18 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|130 hp @ 5200 rpm
|S 2dr SUV
|MPG
|18 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|130 hp @ 5200 rpm
|S V6 2dr SUV
|MPG
|14 city / 18 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|205 hp @ 5400 rpm
|S V6 2dr SUV 4WD
|MPG
|14 city / 18 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|205 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
The least-expensive 2000 Isuzu Amigo is the 2000 Isuzu Amigo S V6 2dr SUV w/Soft Top.
The Used 2000 Isuzu Amigo is offered in the following submodels: Amigo SUV. Available styles include S 2dr SUV w/Soft Top, S 2dr SUV, S V6 2dr SUV, S V6 2dr SUV 4WD, S V6 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top, and S V6 2dr SUV w/Soft Top.
What do people think of the 2000 Isuzu Amigo?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2000 Isuzu Amigo and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2000 Amigo 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2000 Amigo.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2000 Isuzu Amigo and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2000 Amigo featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Isuzu Amigo for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2000 Isuzu Amigo.
