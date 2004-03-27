Used 1998 Isuzu Amigo for Sale Near Me

I have a 1998 Amigo with 50k miles. From a truck that is supposed to be fun and enjoyable, It has given me nothing but grief. I only wish there was a word more powerful than horrendous to describe Isuzu's customer service and they way they treat their "Valued" customers. Quick rundown, transmission went on me exactly 2 months after the 5 yr wrnty expired, no help from isuzu, Check engine light on since 30k miles, pass window wont roll down, ac went, radio broke, suspension squeaks, rear seat broke, bumper cracked, intake gasket went, o2 sensors went, catalytic converters went. All I can say is the Amigo, is no friend of mine. Nor is Isuzu.

