Used 1998 Isuzu Amigo for Sale Near Me
1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 103,247 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$4,990
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Isuzu Amigo searches:
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Isuzu Amigo
Read recent reviews for the Isuzu Amigo
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating422 Reviews
Report abuse
ETDragons,03/27/2004
I have a 1998 Amigo with 50k miles. From a truck that is supposed to be fun and enjoyable, It has given me nothing but grief. I only wish there was a word more powerful than horrendous to describe Isuzu's customer service and they way they treat their "Valued" customers. Quick rundown, transmission went on me exactly 2 months after the 5 yr wrnty expired, no help from isuzu, Check engine light on since 30k miles, pass window wont roll down, ac went, radio broke, suspension squeaks, rear seat broke, bumper cracked, intake gasket went, o2 sensors went, catalytic converters went. All I can say is the Amigo, is no friend of mine. Nor is Isuzu.