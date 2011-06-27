I bought my Amigo from my sister before she went to Iraq thinking this would be a short lived vehicle that I would junk after about a year. It had been raised and had a few dings on it when I got it and I didn't think it looked all that promising, but I needed something to get me by after my last car died at 300,000 miles. I love it. It has been the best vehicle that I have ever owned and I have never had to do any major work on it. It also is easy for a short person to drive and getting out of muddy ditches and hauling performance equipment in the back is easy to do.

