Consumer Rating
(9)
1994 Isuzu Amigo Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Automatic transmission disappears from options list, and base 2.3-liter, four-cylinder engine is no longer available. Power steering, power outside mirrors, a center floor console and 16-inch tires are all newly standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Isuzu Amigo.

5(11%)
4(78%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

awsome dependable vehible!
tinkitten,01/26/2003
I bought my Amigo new in 1994, today 2003, I have only had to change the oil...and replace the battery one winter..I still have the original brakes! This little truck has been driven from Miami to Iowa and back...up and down the East Coast...it's never failed me, broke down or even sputtered...I bought a new Rodeo and am having to come to term with selling it...I have nothing but great things to say about Isuzu and the Amigo....
I wouldn't buy this car if I were you. .
Niecey,05/09/2002
I bought this car when I was a junior in high school. I was most impressed with the looks and I wanted to show off my 4x4 vehicle to my friends. I made a big mistake buying this car. If you are thinking of buying this model car, I would suggest that you not buy it.
Best Vehicle I've owned
Mud Princess,12/26/2007
I bought my Amigo from my sister before she went to Iraq thinking this would be a short lived vehicle that I would junk after about a year. It had been raised and had a few dings on it when I got it and I didn't think it looked all that promising, but I needed something to get me by after my last car died at 300,000 miles. I love it. It has been the best vehicle that I have ever owned and I have never had to do any major work on it. It also is easy for a short person to drive and getting out of muddy ditches and hauling performance equipment in the back is easy to do.
Love my migo
94amigocamo1,09/15/2012
I bought mine used years ago recently done a make over on it the only thing I wish it was 4wd.Good on gas dependable been in places where some people wouldn't go. I'm from N.C. .I would drive it across country without thought wish Isuzu would bring them back like first generation.oh mine has 230,000 miles on it.It will run 71mph in a quarter of mile.
See all 9 reviews of the 1994 Isuzu Amigo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 1994 Isuzu Amigo features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Isuzu Amigo

Used 1994 Isuzu Amigo Overview

The Used 1994 Isuzu Amigo is offered in the following submodels: Amigo SUV. Available styles include XS 2dr SUV 4WD, S 2dr SUV 4WD, S 2dr SUV w/Soft Top, and XS 2dr SUV.

