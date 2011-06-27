1994 Isuzu Amigo Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$720 - $1,530
Used Amigo for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Automatic transmission disappears from options list, and base 2.3-liter, four-cylinder engine is no longer available. Power steering, power outside mirrors, a center floor console and 16-inch tires are all newly standard.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Isuzu Amigo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
tinkitten,01/26/2003
I bought my Amigo new in 1994, today 2003, I have only had to change the oil...and replace the battery one winter..I still have the original brakes! This little truck has been driven from Miami to Iowa and back...up and down the East Coast...it's never failed me, broke down or even sputtered...I bought a new Rodeo and am having to come to term with selling it...I have nothing but great things to say about Isuzu and the Amigo....
Niecey,05/09/2002
I bought this car when I was a junior in high school. I was most impressed with the looks and I wanted to show off my 4x4 vehicle to my friends. I made a big mistake buying this car. If you are thinking of buying this model car, I would suggest that you not buy it.
Mud Princess,12/26/2007
I bought my Amigo from my sister before she went to Iraq thinking this would be a short lived vehicle that I would junk after about a year. It had been raised and had a few dings on it when I got it and I didn't think it looked all that promising, but I needed something to get me by after my last car died at 300,000 miles. I love it. It has been the best vehicle that I have ever owned and I have never had to do any major work on it. It also is easy for a short person to drive and getting out of muddy ditches and hauling performance equipment in the back is easy to do.
94amigocamo1,09/15/2012
I bought mine used years ago recently done a make over on it the only thing I wish it was 4wd.Good on gas dependable been in places where some people wouldn't go. I'm from N.C. .I would drive it across country without thought wish Isuzu would bring them back like first generation.oh mine has 230,000 miles on it.It will run 71mph in a quarter of mile.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 Isuzu Amigo features & specs
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 4600 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Amigo
Related Used 1994 Isuzu Amigo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019