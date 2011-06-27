Estimated values
1998 Isuzu Amigo S V6 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,347
|$1,830
|$2,065
|Clean
|$1,201
|$1,632
|$1,847
|Average
|$908
|$1,235
|$1,411
|Rough
|$616
|$838
|$976
Estimated values
1998 Isuzu Amigo S 2dr SUV w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,162
|$1,617
|$1,840
|Clean
|$1,036
|$1,442
|$1,645
|Average
|$784
|$1,091
|$1,257
|Rough
|$531
|$741
|$869
Estimated values
1998 Isuzu Amigo S 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,270
|$1,737
|$1,964
|Clean
|$1,132
|$1,548
|$1,756
|Average
|$856
|$1,172
|$1,342
|Rough
|$580
|$795
|$928