Used 1998 Isuzu Amigo Consumer Reviews
The Amigo is NO friend of Mine
I have a 1998 Amigo with 50k miles. From a truck that is supposed to be fun and enjoyable, It has given me nothing but grief. I only wish there was a word more powerful than horrendous to describe Isuzu's customer service and they way they treat their "Valued" customers. Quick rundown, transmission went on me exactly 2 months after the 5 yr wrnty expired, no help from isuzu, Check engine light on since 30k miles, pass window wont roll down, ac went, radio broke, suspension squeaks, rear seat broke, bumper cracked, intake gasket went, o2 sensors went, catalytic converters went. All I can say is the Amigo, is no friend of mine. Nor is Isuzu.
50,000 review
Truck has been a good friend. I have had no problems until 46,000. Timming belt broke due to a problem with the adjuster. Recall was called but after my problem. Isuzu was great they gave me a new engine. Most manufacters would not cover the engine with that many miles. Isuzu states in their powertrain warranty that they do not pay for rentals. They offered I did not even have to ask.
Best Unit beyond a Jeep
I plow snow for a living, so I need to be out in the worst of it at any moment. This guy cares less what the weather is, it just plows through deep sloppy snow where others are still at the light wondering what just flew by them. I would not trade for anything less. My soft top never rattles at 90 mph. The V6 5 speed will out run anything on the road with comparable V6 in this class. I also have the GMC Sonoma 4x4, and I get better mileage and pulling power for the snowmobile trailer enclosed with the Amigo. The Amigo can easily out run the 4.3 of the GMC.
The Story of Ryan's Amigo Adventures
The interior is layed out very well, as it basic, yet flawless. There is room for 6 soda cans and plenty of storage space. The glove box is generous in size. The seats are very comfortable, the pedals are sufficient in size. The exterior is very nice. The drivetrain is excellent. I purchased this amigo with a 130HP I-4 GM-made 2.2L DOHC engine that is suffuicient in rural Iowa. It is a little slow in large city traffic, such as Dallas or Minneapolis, however, it is a stick and that gives the driver enough control that an I-4 is sufficient in this vehicle. Great off-road with its full underbody skit plates. Great SUV
Was the most fun I have ever had driving
First off, I loved my amigo. Even through having to replace the starter once, alternator 3 times (kept getting bad rebuilt parts), and a bad piston ruining the engine at 136,000 miles. It was the most fun I have ever had driving, and I have had 14 cars and 2 motorcycles. It was a tank, and with the gray bumpers and the spare tire on the back I avoided any visible bumps from other cars and such. The 4 cyl sucks gas like a hummer, but is very very secure. You never feel like you are losing control. I am trying to find another amigo to buy, because I miss my old one. It just costs more to replace an engine than to buy another vehicle.
