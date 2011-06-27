Used 1998 Isuzu Amigo S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.6/389.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque144 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room51.8 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room48.0 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Measurements
Length167.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2500 lbs.
Curb weight3329 lbs.
Gross weight4450 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height66.6 in.
Wheel base96.9 in.
Width70.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Caprice Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Green Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Copper Orange Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Cream White
