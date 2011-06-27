Used 1992 Isuzu Amigo Consumer Reviews

Nfamous , 10/01/2009

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is my first car and I have to say it's a road dog. It takes a licking and keeps on ticking. I have had it for over 10 months going on now and it's only in need of the regular oil change. I will admit that it's noisy but it's not perfect either. It has never left me on the road stranded and hopefully until I save up enough money to buy a new car it will continue to hold strong. I even installed a Pioneer Radio/CD/Aux Head unit w/ 2 10" inch Pioneer Subs with a 750watt amp and roadmaster speakers and for a small SUV it gets really loud. The tranny gives a little slip in the morning when I turn it on before going to work but I think it's because I need to let it warm up some more. But it rocks!