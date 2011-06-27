Used 1992 Isuzu Amigo S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)372.3/416.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque123 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower96 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room32.0 in.
Rear hip Room40.5 in.
Rear leg room19.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
Measurements
Length164.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight2905 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height65.2 in.
Maximum payload845.0 lbs.
Wheel base91.7 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Coral Reef
  • Radiant Red
  • Cream White
  • Bahama Green
  • Ebony Black
  • Electric Blue Pearl Metallic
